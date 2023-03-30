Lambo Revuelto Is Here, Choose Your Digital Aftermarket Wheel Poison for the HPEV

As the Lamborghini Aventador’s plug-in hybrid V12 successor is fresh out of the Sant’Agata Bolognese oven, the aftermarket realm is eager to join the Revuelto party - even if deliveries are yet to start. And how do they do it?
With help from the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, of course. So, after much waiting and a production series that lasted from early 2011 through late 2022 and went over countless variants and special editions, the Lamborghini Aventador V12 flagship got its well-deserved retirement ticket to make way for its successor. The name – first heard from the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) offices back in May last year – is a tribute to yet another raging bull, which apparently lived in Spain in 1880.
Alas, that is about the only thing vintage regarding the Lambo Revuelto, as it follows both in the footsteps of the V12-powered Aventador as well as the mild hybrid Sian FKP 37 because the exotic Italian automaker ushered the new era of electrification with their first production-series plug-in hybrid vehicle. By the way, it is dubbed an HPEV, which translates to ‘plug-in hybrid V12 High-Performance Electrified Vehicle!’ It’s going to take some time to get used to it, just like it is going to be a while before we realize that this supercar has more power than a Bugatti hypercar had just a decade and a half ago!
Indeed, the Lambo Revuelto packs 1,015 ps (1,001 hp), meaning it is more powerful than the 2005 Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4, which had its quad-turbo W16 initially churning out ‘just’ 1,001 ps (987 hp). Now, let us ruminate about that and consider the ideas Lambo has in store for future variants and special editions that will appear down the line. But before that, let us also consider who will reap the initial benefits from this introduction.
Well, first will be Lamborghini, of course, followed by the eager customers that will indulge in first deliveries sometime before the end of the year, at the very best, followed by the aftermarket realm when the owners start thinking about the best ways to stand out in any crowd. Or we could just shuffle that a little bit and have the aftermarket realm come first with a little help from their resident pixel masters. So, which companies could be among the first to churn out customization and personalization ideas for the all-new Lambo Revuelto? Why, those would be the world’s most renowned aftermarket wheel experts, of course.
As is customary with every new ultra-hyped model introduction, the freshly electrified Raging Bull has become the target of CGI practice for various brands – including HRE Performance Wheels, ANRKY Wheels, Vorsteiner, and AL13 Wheels Design + Technik. Check them all out in the gallery above and note that the good folks from the iconic HRE brand virtually equipped an orange Revuelto with their S111SC or HX100 (with CRBN) models. ANRKY, meanwhile, went for a subtler gray unit lowered on X|Series S3-X0s, while Vorsteiner proposes no less than three forged options on a yellow supercar. Last, but certainly not least, AL13 is back in orange with R80-109R, R110, and R60 choices!
Alas, that is about the only thing vintage regarding the Lambo Revuelto, as it follows both in the footsteps of the V12-powered Aventador as well as the mild hybrid Sian FKP 37 because the exotic Italian automaker ushered the new era of electrification with their first production-series plug-in hybrid vehicle. By the way, it is dubbed an HPEV, which translates to ‘plug-in hybrid V12 High-Performance Electrified Vehicle!’ It’s going to take some time to get used to it, just like it is going to be a while before we realize that this supercar has more power than a Bugatti hypercar had just a decade and a half ago!
Indeed, the Lambo Revuelto packs 1,015 ps (1,001 hp), meaning it is more powerful than the 2005 Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4, which had its quad-turbo W16 initially churning out ‘just’ 1,001 ps (987 hp). Now, let us ruminate about that and consider the ideas Lambo has in store for future variants and special editions that will appear down the line. But before that, let us also consider who will reap the initial benefits from this introduction.
Well, first will be Lamborghini, of course, followed by the eager customers that will indulge in first deliveries sometime before the end of the year, at the very best, followed by the aftermarket realm when the owners start thinking about the best ways to stand out in any crowd. Or we could just shuffle that a little bit and have the aftermarket realm come first with a little help from their resident pixel masters. So, which companies could be among the first to churn out customization and personalization ideas for the all-new Lambo Revuelto? Why, those would be the world’s most renowned aftermarket wheel experts, of course.
As is customary with every new ultra-hyped model introduction, the freshly electrified Raging Bull has become the target of CGI practice for various brands – including HRE Performance Wheels, ANRKY Wheels, Vorsteiner, and AL13 Wheels Design + Technik. Check them all out in the gallery above and note that the good folks from the iconic HRE brand virtually equipped an orange Revuelto with their S111SC or HX100 (with CRBN) models. ANRKY, meanwhile, went for a subtler gray unit lowered on X|Series S3-X0s, while Vorsteiner proposes no less than three forged options on a yellow supercar. Last, but certainly not least, AL13 is back in orange with R80-109R, R110, and R60 choices!