2024 Lamborghini Revuelto vs. Aventador Ultimae Comparison: Passing the Torch

The Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese has just unveiled its first plug-in hybrid series-production car, which is named after a fighting bull in true Lamborghini fashion. It marks a new beginning for the Italian automaker, which intends to electrify its entire lineup by the end of 2024. In light of this paradigm shift, here is how the Revuelto compares to the Aventador Ultimae.

22 photos Photo: Lamborghini / edited