All-New Lamborghini Revuelto Supercar Leaked, Images Look Totally Legit

After a rather short teasing campaign, during which the Italian company has put the hypothetical spotlight on the oily and electrified bits and on the construction, the Lamborghini Revuelto (name unconfirmed) appears to have leaked in all its glory ahead of what seems to be an imminent debut.
Codenamed the LB744, the Aventador’s successor has shown its new design in Auto Capital, via Reddit. The Italian magazine shows a couple of images of it, including one on the cover with CEO Stephan Winkelmann photoshopped next to it. And even if photo-editing trickery was definitely involved, it appears to be the real deal. Chances are we are looking at rough images of the company’s all-new flagship supercar, which might be due either later today or in a few days.
From a design perspective, the Lamborghini Revuelto looks very similar to the numerous prototypes caught in the open these past few months. The front lighting signature seems to be spot-on, and the same goes for the aggressive intakes, sharp overall styling mixed with the occasional soft lines of certain elements, and wedge shape. Out back, it looks more threatening than its predecessor, the mighty Aventador, with Y-shaped taillights positioned on each side of the dual pipes with a very large diameter, images released by The Automobilist on Facebook reveal.
As for the name, Revuelto is Spanish for scrambled, unruly, and fumbling, so it was not christened after a legendary bull. But then again, neither were other models in the company’s portfolio, like the Sesto Elemento and Countach. Also, the Sant’Agata Bolognese firm is the rightful holder of this moniker, having secured it last year.
In terms of power, Lamborghini has confirmed that it will use a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12, backed up by three electric motors. Two of them were mounted at the front, with each driving one wheel, and the third sits above the dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission. It has a total of 1,001 hp (1,015 ps/747 kW) combined, with 813 hp (825 ps/607 kW) produced by the V12 at 9,250 rpm. The redline stands at 9,500 rpm. The naught to sixty miles an hour and top speed numbers will be announced during the grand unveiling.
That is also when we should learn about the zero-emission autonomy of the Revuelto, because it will be able to move on electricity alone in a dedicated driving mode. Reversing it will be done using the dual motors driving the front wheels, though if extra traction is needed, then the third motor will automatically kick in to power the rear wheels too.
Lambo says the Revuelto features a monocoque made entirely of carbon fiber, 10% lighter than the chassis of the Aventador. Torsional stiffness was improved by 25% and the front frame is 20% lighter, so the driving dynamics will be something to write home about. The car manufacturer used CFRP in the construction and the back end of the chassis features high-strength aluminum alloys.
As we already told you, it shouldn’t be long until Lamborghini steps forward and drops the veils officially. So, are you hyped about their new flagship supercar?
