Audi Q7 Front Camera Heating Element May Overheat, Software Update Fixes This Issue

Audi's largest sport utility vehicle is called back over an issue corrected on the assembly line back in November 2019. As it happens, the windshield-mounted front camera features control software incompatible with the heating element on said front-facing camera.
The Volkswagen Group-controlled automaker became aware of this problem in November 2019. All vehicles destined for North America were remedied then, or so the German manufacturer believed because a suspect vehicle was identified in February 2023.
A thorough review concluded with no fewer than 19 vehicles that had not been remedied. Worse still for the Ingolstadt-based automaker, said vehicles hadn't been recalled in November 2019 due to human error. The Volkswagen Group of America is aware of one case of local smoldering on a Q7 produced for the US market.
Suspect vehicles were manufactured between October 25, 2019 and November 20, 2019 as per a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Both recalled components, namely the heating film for the front-facing camera and front camera activation software, are listed with Audi AG as their supplier. The remedy comes in the guise of new software (version 4M1.909.466.D as opposed to the original 4M1.909.466.A). Audi dealers will also replace the heating element out of an abundance of caution.
Both dealers and owners will be informed about this recall no later than May 26. In the meantime, owners can easily tell if their vehicles are called back by running the vehicle identification number on the NHTSA's site.
Redesigned from the ground up in 2015 for the 2016 model year, the Q7 received a mid-cycle refresh in 2019 for the 2020 model year. Another facelift is on the horizon because a brand-new Q7 doesn't make sense from a financial standpoint as Audi pivots to electric-only vehicles. The German automaker will gradually phase out combustion-engined automobiles by 2033.
The Q7 is available from $59,200 sans destination charge. Its higher-performing sibling, the SQ8, costs $95,500 at press time. The seven-seat luxury SUV is generously equipped right off the bat with the likes of a Bang & Olufsen audio system, matrix LED headlights with high-beam assist, lane departure warning, a heated steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, a phone signal booster and wireless charging pad, adaptive cruise assist with lane guidance, and 19-inch wheels mounted with all-season run-flat tires.
45 Premium quattro Tiptronic is what the base specification is called, and you should stay away from it because a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine hides under its hood. The Q7 to have is designated 55, which stands for a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 lump with 335 ponies on deck. The SQ7 levels up to a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 mill with 500 horsepower and 568 pound-feet (770 Nm) of twist.
