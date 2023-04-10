Stage 4 Audi RS 7 Sounds Like a Machine Gun, Looks Like a Model

In a world dominated by crossovers, with the occasional ‘super’ prefix attached to them, it’s more than nice to see a very powerful sedan every once in a while. And by very powerful, we literally mean that, as the Audi RS 7 depicted on video at the bottom of this story truly is something to write home about.
Detailed by Auditography in one of their typical footages, with emphasis on its modifications and head-turning looks, and sprinkled with the occasional beauty shot, this car has long exceeded its original condition. Thanks to the extensive amount of work that went into it, it can now mix it with real blue-blooded machines, without sacrificing its back seats, and spacious cargo area.
As we mentioned in the title, this is a Stage 4 car. This means that the elbow grease has turned it into an even more neck-snapping fast machine. For the extra oomph, which we will talk about in just a moment, it has its upgraded engine to thank. The bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 has upgraded fuel kit, intake, intercooler, turbos, racing sport plugs, water-methanol injection kit, map sensors, and the obvious ECU retune, joined by a catback exhaust system that makes it sound like a machine gun every time the driver steps on the right pedal.
So, how much do you think it puts out? That would be a jaw-dropping 1,059 ps (1,044 hp/779 kW), or more than the original Bugatti Veyron, whose engine was twice as big. The torque is rated at 1,197 Nm (883 lb-ft), according to the video embedded down below. This Audi RS 7 can challenge some of the fastest machines on the planet to a straight-line battle, as it can deal with the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in just 2.4 seconds. The real-world tests have revealed that it needs only 4.6 seconds from 100 to 200 kph (62-124 mph). Curious what the top speed is? So are we, but they haven’t tested it, as the car was filmed in Warsaw, Poland, and there are no no-speed-limit zones there.
Besides being capable of giving passers-by tinnitus, this Audi RS 7, which literally goes like stink, stands out thanks to a few other upgrades too. Mind you, there are no exaggerated body kits, with all sorts of crazy add-ons all around, and we absolutely love it for that. In fact, the only work that went into it, in addition to the greasy one of course, was in the form of a Maxton kit, joined by the satin gold wrap. The wheels measure 22 inches in diameter, and they pretty much round off the makeover. This may very well be our new favorite RS 7. But is it yours too?
