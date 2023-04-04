Alluring Audi RS 6 Needs To Be Wined, Dined, and Objectified

The Audi RS 6 Avant is deemed as one of the best cars in the sporty business class for wagons. This is one model that needs no introduction. As a matter of fact, it doesn’t need any modifications either. However, there are a few that stand out even more than the stock ones for all the right reasons.
The list is constantly expanding with all sorts of attractive examples, including the one pictured in the gallery above. It came from RDB LA, which shared images of it on social media over the weekend. And since it couldn’t have gone by unnoticed, without having its hypothetical fifteen minutes of fame, we decided to share it with you, as it looks like the perfect family car to us, and a great antidote to crossovers, no how much power they have, and what logos adorn their bodies.
Its swollen up design has been enhanced thanks to the addition of several things. Don’t look for the usual front, side, and rear add-ons, because that’s not the case here. The bumpers and side skirts are still the stock ones. The same goes for the rear diffuser, and the oval exhaust tips that are a typical trait of this model. The blacked-out logos on the other hand, which go perfectly with the dark overall look, are just some of the things that contribute to the special nature of this estate.
With their multi-spoke design, and the usual amount of concavity, as well as a larger overall diameter than the stock ones, the wheels came from the aftermarket world. The social media post embedded at the bottom of this story also reveals that a paint protection film was applied to keep the black hue in perfect condition during everyday driving and that the suspension was tweaked, hence the fewer inches between its belly and the road. This mod has slightly affected the comfort, but it should still be a great daily, albeit a tad more jigglish one that sends overlanding vibes due to the roof box.
For the next part, you will have to pop the hood open, as it has new radiators, intake, and an ECU tune. The exhaust system is said to have been replaced by a more sonorous one from Akrapovic. Thus, it doesn’t only look the part, but it is more powerful and therefore faster than the standard Audi RS 6 Avant. The numbers haven’t been released at the time of writing, but we will remind you that you’re looking at 591 horsepower straight from the factory. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 pushes out 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, and it can deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in just 3.5 seconds.
