Raucous 2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Could Be the Fastest of Its Kind, 0–62 MPH in 2.4 Seconds

In a pool saturated with performance SUVs such as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, or the BMW X6 M, Audi’s RS6 Avant stance, breezy character, and red hot performance sheet stand out like a sore thumb. We might be witnessing the death of the station wagon, but this tuned 2023 Audi RS 6 Avant from PowerDivision might be the segment’s saving grace.
It’s hard not to look at the RS 6 Avant with desire in your eyes. It’s bulkier than your traditional wagon, with an extended roof, a spacious cabin, chunky storage space, and enough zeal and athleticism to chase the most capable supercars.
It’s like the poisonous bite of the forbidden fruit, offering the practicability of the much-loved SUV, the naturing feel of a luxury car, and the guts of a thoroughbred performance car.
It’ll even play house for the drag-strip retired mummy or daddy at the school pick-up and drop zone, and won’t hesitate to turn up the ante if you’re running late for your dentist appointment. Still, all this magnificence comes at a price - $121,900, to be precise.
The world's tunning houses haven’t wasted a second modifying this performance wagon with a cocktail of performance and aftermarket add-ons.
Early in the year, Mansory unveiled their version of the 2023 RS 6 Avant, with its signature sharp angles, gravity-fed stance, and awe-inspiring interior makeover.
According to the social media post the Germany-based luxury car tuner shared, their tuned-up version of the 2023 Audi RS 6 Avant can do 0-62 mph (100 kph) in 3 seconds. That’s six-tenths quicker than a stock RS 6 Avant.
To remind you, the stock version of the 2023 Audi RS 6 Avant packs a twin-turbo 4.0 liter V8. The engine pushes 592 hp (600 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque and makes the car hit a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph). It packs an eight-speed automatic transmission running on the quattro all-wheel-drive system to handle all that power.
According to Auditography on YouTube, PowerDivision has unleashed what could be the fastest 2023 Audi RS 6 Avant on the planet so far.
Based on the figures provided, the stage four tuned Audi RS 6 C8 Avant from PowerDivision makes a whopping 1,044 hp (1,058 ps) and 892 lb-ft (1,210 Nm) of torque. Forget the 3-second time posted by Mansory. This rakish build will do 0-62 mph (100 kph) in wait for it – 2-4 seconds!
Yes! You read that right. This performance boost is all thanks to a stage four tune by Poland-based tuners PowerDivision.
The mods include soft limiter removal, PowerDivison hybrid turbochargers, MG Motorsport catback exhaust, PowerDivision intake kit, low-pressure and high-pressure fuel upgrade, Water Methanol Injection kit, ECU and TCU tunes, and map sensors.
The tuners upgraded the steering wheel on the interior with a custom-made carbon replacement.
It’s hard not to ignore the deep raucous exhaust from the 4-liter V8 thanks to in-house designed exhaust manifolds, decatted downpipes, and front pipes.
We cannot boldly claim that this RS 6 Avant is indeed the fastest on the planet, but from what we’ve seen so far – it could be king! We recommend checking out the video below for some of that action.
