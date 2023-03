Raucous 2023 Audi RS 6 Avant Could Be the Fastest of Its Kind, 0–62 MPH in 2.4 Seconds

ECU

It’s hard not to look at the RS 6 Avant with desire in your eyes. It’s bulkier than your traditional wagon, with an extended roof, a spacious cabin, chunky storage space, and enough zeal and athleticism to chase the most capable supercars.It’s like the poisonous bite of the forbidden fruit, offering the practicability of the much-loved SUV , the naturing feel of a luxury car, and the guts of a thoroughbred performance car.It’ll even play house for the drag-strip retired mummy or daddy at the school pick-up and drop zone, and won’t hesitate to turn up the ante if you’re running late for your dentist appointment. Still, all this magnificence comes at a price - $121,900, to be precise.The world's tunning houses haven’t wasted a second modifying this performance wagon with a cocktail of performance and aftermarket add-ons.Early in the year, Mansory unveiled their version of the 2023 RS 6 Avant , with its signature sharp angles, gravity-fed stance, and awe-inspiring interior makeover.According to the social media post the Germany-based luxury car tuner shared, their tuned-up version of the 2023 Audi RS 6 Avant can do 0-62 mph (100 kph) in 3 seconds. That’s six-tenths quicker than a stock RS 6 Avant.To remind you, the stock version of the 2023 Audi RS 6 Avant packs a twin-turbo 4.0 liter V8. The engine pushes 592 hp (600 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque and makes the car hit a top speed of 190 mph (305 kph). It packs an eight-speed automatic transmission running on the quattro all-wheel-drive system to handle all that power.According to Auditography on YouTube, PowerDivision has unleashed what could be the fastest 2023 Audi RS 6 Avant on the planet so far.Based on the figures provided, the stage four tuned Audi RS 6 C8 Avant from PowerDivision makes a whopping 1,044 hp (1,058 ps) and 892 lb-ft (1,210 Nm) of torque. Forget the 3-second time posted by Mansory. This rakish build will do 0-62 mph (100 kph) in wait for it – 2-4 seconds!Yes! You read that right. This performance boost is all thanks to a stage four tune by Poland-based tuners PowerDivision.The mods include soft limiter removal, PowerDivison hybrid turbochargers, MG Motorsport catback exhaust, PowerDivision intake kit, low-pressure and high-pressure fuel upgrade, Water Methanol Injection kit,and TCU tunes, and map sensors.The tuners upgraded the steering wheel on the interior with a custom-made carbon replacement.It’s hard not to ignore the deep raucous exhaust from the 4-liter V8 thanks to in-house designed exhaust manifolds, decatted downpipes, and front pipes.We cannot boldly claim that this RS 6 Avant is indeed the fastest on the planet, but from what we’ve seen so far – it could be king! We recommend checking out the video below for some of that action.