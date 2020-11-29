2021 Audi RS6 Avant Drag Races RS Q8 in the Wet, 130 MPH Photo Finish Follows

Top Gear's Chris Harris says he would much rather have an Audi RS6 over the Lamborghini Urus because it does everything better. Is he right? Before you decide, there's also a third option, which is the RS Q8, shaped like the Urus SUV but powered by the same engine as the wagon.
Many exotic buying decisions are made by answering one particular question: Which is the fastest? And today, we'll get an answer via a drag race organized by Archie Hamilton Racing. And if you like trying to guess which car is going to win before watching the video, we've got two other stories that could educate you.
Earlier this year, Hamilton raced the RS6 against a Lamborghini Urus. Even though the Urus was just 50 hp more powerful, it decimated the wagon. And at the hands of German magazine Auto Motor & Sport, the RS6 proved marginally faster than an RS Q8. That was in dry conditions over a half-mile, whereas this is in the wet over a quarter-mile, so we expect it to look closer.
The power is the same here, 591 hp (600 PS) from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that Porsche helped develop. The weight difference isn't massive, so let's just get on with the race and see what happens. As we suspected, the two have similar launches. While the SUV pulls ahead initially, the more aerodynamic wagon eventually begins to claw back some of the lost ground.
It wins the first race by a nose, both cars crossing the finish line at over 130 mph (209 km/h). The second race has a much clearer winner in the wagon, but it's clear Audi wanted the performance of these two to be quite similar.
On an ending note, we'd like to point out that the green colors of these two aren't the same. One looks like Kyalami Green and the other is perhaps Java Green, both being extra-expensive options from the "Audi Exclusive" catalog.
