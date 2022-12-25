10 Best SUVs Under $30,000 To Buy in 2023 and Not Regret It

People searching for a new vehicle today are overwhelmed by the huge number of options available on the market. Even narrowing down the search to just one vehicle category will produce a mind-boggling number of results. For instance, 270 SUV and crossover models are selling in the U.S. now, and you can get to 120 by filtering only the 2023 models. Factoring in your budget is helpful, especially when the limit is not very high, but it will not produce miracles.
We wanted to see what the market has in store for people who want to buy a 2023-model-year SUV under $30,000, and we were surprised to find out that 20 models qualify for the job. Although still overkill, it’s a good base to build upon. You would not expect to get a performance SUV or a luxury model at this price point, but you wouldn’t be disappointed with the basic features either.
The best SUVs in this category are usually base trims of the bigger models or fully-equipped versions of smaller and more affordable crossovers. Either way, they come with engine options that prioritize fuel economy over performance and are usually well-equipped regarding safety and convenience features. More importantly, most of them come with comprehensive warranties and have a good reputation for reliability. Considering all this, we did our best to select the absolute 10 best SUVs under $30,000 available to buy today.
2023 Kia Seltos: $24,435
The sub-compact crossover is among the most affordable on the market while offering a roomy cabin and great standard safety features. The styling is attractive, akin to a mini-Sorento for budget-conscious buyers. The Seltos got expanded safety features for the 2023 model year and is available with two engines, with front- or all-wheel drive. The base 2.0-liter engine is slightly underpowered, and the CVT transmission might not suit everyone. If the budget allows, we recommend the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with DCT transmission, which starts at $28,635.
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe: $29,495
The Santa Fe is one of the best mid-size SUVs money can buy, although it barely made it into our budget. For this money, you get a seriously-packed two-row SUV with plenty of standard equipment and features that border the premium segment. The refined interior has been improved for the 2023 model year with even more standard equipment. The base SE trim comes with a 2.5-liter engine and front-wheel drive, offering a lively character and good fuel economy.2023 Honda HR-V: $25,095
We wanted so badly to have the CR-V on this list because it’s such a great SUV, but a recent price hike on the 2023 model year made us opt for the HR-V instead. The compact SUV has increased in size with the new generation, offering a stylish design inside and out and a roomy cabin. Although some rivals offer more power or cargo space, it’s hard to find an SUV to offer such a comprehensive set of features at this price point. No wonder this Honda is one of the best-selling small SUVs in the U.S.
2023 Kia Sportage / Sportage Hybrid: $27,285 / $28,585
redesigned Kia Sportage impressed us with its progressive design, although this might also put off some potential buyers. People praise it for its spacious cabin and cargo hold and the great equipment package offered at this price point. The best thing is that you can also buy it with a hybrid powertrain and still keep the price under $30,000. There are a plethora of trims and accessories available to choose from. The most popular engine is the 2.5-liter, but the hybrid offers a smoother experience and better fuel economy for a small price bump.2023 Mazda CX-5: $27,975
Although its styling is less appealing than the recently launched CX-50, the CX-5 has a price advantage. The 2.5-liter engine combined with the automatic transmission offers a refined experience, while the interior is high-quality and quiet. The CX-5 was the first Mazda model aspiring to compete in the premium segment and won’t disappoint. The ride is smooth and comfortable, and plenty of high-end features are onboard. Nevertheless, the infotainment system leaves something to be desired.2023 Hyundai Tucson: $27,745
Unlike the Kia Sportage, its sibling Tucson only offers a hybrid version above our budget. Nevertheless, Hyundai compact SUV still provides plenty of technology and an upscale feeling inside the cabin, a huge step forward compared to the previous model generation. Tucson also has one of the most spacious interiors in its class. The ride is firm and agile, and the 2.5-liter engine offers a polished, swift operation. You cannot go wrong with the Tucson, but we’d still choose the Kia Sportage Hybrid for under $1,000 extra.2023 Subaru Forester: $27,620
The Forester is a popular SUV, offering an impressively roomy cabin and good visibility. The 2.5-liter engine is combined with a continuously variable transmission, which makes it feel less punchy, but the fuel economy is remarkable, at 28 MPG overall. The features onboard don’t impress, and for the most advanced, you need to opt for a higher trim, but they cover the basics. On the other hand, the Forester comes with standard all-wheel drive, which makes it a versatile SUV in this price category.
2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer: $23,395
Trailblazer competes with the Kia Seltos in the subcompact SUV category. It is the only model from the Detroit 3 in this price bracket, but it’s not quite as polished as the Seltos or the Honda HR-V. It comes with two fuel-efficient engines: a three-cylinder 1.2-liter powerplant delivering 137 horsepower and a 1.3-liter four-pot offering 155 horsepower. Of course, if your budget allows, opt for the latter, which also opens the possibility of an all-wheel drive transmission.2023 Volkswagen Tiguan: $28,245
Although not that popular, the Tiguan offers good quality and, most of all, European design and driving manners. It’s also the only one offering a third row in this price bracket, although it’s mostly for short rides and people you want to punish, given the limited space. It’s probably a good thing that the third row is not available with the all-wheel-drive variants, although this would also exile the Tiguan from our list altogether. The build quality is decent, but many advanced features are only available as an option.2023 Toyota Corolla Cross: $24,395
Ending our list is an affordable crossover from Toyota, offering solid build quality but very few other perks. Its 2.0-liter engine feels slow because it’s mated to a continuous variable transmission, and the engine noise is annoying. The ride and handling are decent but unremarkable, while the interior feels a little stripped down. On the plus side, it is affordable and offers a wide range of standard safety features.
