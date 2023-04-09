680 HP R34 GTR Takes On a Modified Audi S2 in a Surprisingly Close Drag Race Battle

Within the car community, there are constant arguments regarding which cars are better or faster, which can go on forever. But luckily, we have drag and roll races to settle any sort of disagreement. And today, we are spoiled with a battle between two legendary vehicles with heaps of modifications as the proverbial cherry on top.
The first of these two opposing giants needs no introduction, as it is almost worshiped by a huge fandom. It’s the R34 Nissan GTR, a car that’s been living in the hearts of countless enthusiasts for many years. And one that brought many more to the community ever since the late Paul Walker drove one in the second installment of the popular Fast and Furious franchise.
As far as mods are concerned, this car features a 2.8-liter RB26DETT engine fully built by HKS, along with a large GReddy T-78 single turbo and an ECU remap. The result of the work that’s been done to this monster is a power-to-weight ratio of 447 hp (453 ps) per ton, partly also due to the stripped interior.
Up against it stands a beast of a different nature, one which hails from Germany and bears the name Audi S2, a coupe version of the Audi 80. It’s one of the cars that put Audi on the map of European performance and sports car manufacturers. In stock form, it features a 227 hp (230 ps) 2.2-liter 20-valve engine derived from the famous Quattro rally car and the mandatory all-wheel-drive system, making it rather nippy for 1991.
But the one taking part in this particular race is no longer stock, instead pushing 650 hp (659 ps) to the wheels. Achieving this was obviously not easy, so let’s look at what’s under the hood of this Audi. The engine is fully forged, sporting a port and polished cylinder head, along with performance valve springs, a performance camshaft, a large turbo, 1,000cc injectors, methanol injection, a custom exhaust, and an ECU remap.
But that means nothing if it’s only on paper, so these two behemoths went racing, with relatively ambiguous results. The rolling races were first, with each car scoring one victory, albeit by jumping the start. When both did things right, however, it was the Audi that came out on top, setting a 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 kph) time of 6.24 seconds in the process.
Racing from a standstill, on the other hand, told a different story, with Godzilla absolutely smashing the Audi S2 three times out of three. Even when the Audi launched well, it just could not hold a candle to the GTR, seeming to bog down a bit in second gear, maybe due to running a six-speed manual gearbox swap from a 1.9-liter TDI engine.
The timing sheets further prove that, with the R34 GTR going from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 100 kph) in just 2.77 seconds, while the Audi took as long as 3.12 seconds. Regardless of this small difference, both cars have shown what they are capable of, providing a lot of automotive entertainment in the process and proving they deserve their fame.
