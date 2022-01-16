Legendary Skyline R34 Battles Modern Titan Lambo Huracan STO, Results May Surprise You

You might think pitting a vintage Nissan GTR R-34 against a fire-spitting modern Lamborghini Huracan STO would be like pitting an Xbox Series X against a Sega Genesis. Thankfully, hardware advancements aren't nearly as profound in cars as in video game consoles.
Want living proof? Look no further than the latest video from the YouTube channel Dobre Cars. The Eight minute-long video details the Dobre brothers thrashing around with their pride and joy at 631 horsepower 2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO. The 5.2 liter V10 powered supercar on steroids is enough to get us on the verge of salivating. But when they got word on the grapevine that a group of Nissan Skylines wanted to challenge them to a race, they were all too happy to oblige.
Both an R33 and R34 Skyline GTR roll up to the Dobre Brothers looking as brash and intimidating as ever. The Dobre Brothers are quick to note that folks often tune these late 1990s and early 2000s GTRs to make 1000 horsepower or more.
Although the only mod they can make out for certain is a custom exhaust on the R-34 and a lowering kit/ alloy wheel upgrade on the R-33. To see which of the two gets to drag race the Huracan, the two Skylines line up at the start of the standing quarter.
As you may expect, the R34 won handily, although the R33 driver cited a missed gear shift as his Achilles heel that day. So, the Huracan STO and the Skyline R34. This era of Skyline wasn't known for its legendary all-wheel-drive system for nothing.
Even in 2022, the system keeps pace with the sleeker, more powerful Huracan STO from a dig until around the eighth of a mile marker. At which point, the Huracan buries the R34 under a wave of power and savage noise. We were all no doubt hoping for the much-beloved R34 to pull off the upset.
But at the very least, had this been an eighth of a mile drag race of a quarter, the results may very well have been different. Many kudos to the R34, and thank you to Dobre Cars for helping generations collide.
