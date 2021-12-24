Watch an Audi S2 Hit 62 MPH Faster Than You Can Say It Has 1,000 Horsepower

No one expects the Audi S2 to go by unnoticed, especially at a drag racing event, where this beautiful blue example was spotted. But while most of them remain stock, as their owners don’t want them to lose value, some have been tuned to the teeth.
You won’t be able to tell that this one has more power than modern supercars, because it looks almost stock, which is definitely a win in our book. However, according to the description of the video that you can watch at the bottom of the page, it has a staggering 1,000 horsepower to play with.
To achieve it, the owner has massively upgraded the original engine, a 2.2-liter five-banger, capable of pumping out 220 ps (217 hp / 162 kW) and 309 Nm (228 lb-ft) of torque, or 230 ps (227 hp / 169 kW) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) in the later iterations. The more agile model needs less than 6 seconds to accelerate to 100 kph (62 mph), and the former is a couple of tenths of a second slower. Both can hit a maximum speed of 250 kph (155 mph).
Aided by the quattro all-wheel drive system, which has probably been upgraded too, alongside the stick shift that likely had to be reinforced in order to cope with the insane thrust, this Audi S2 is so powerful that it easily loses traction under heavy acceleration.
Its engine is definitely a work of art, as you are about to see for yourselves, and the straight-line sprint is simply out of this world for a car that came out in the early 1990s. The 100 kph (62 mph) mark is hit in a few seconds after takeoff, and it can push to its top speed without breaking a sweat. But enough talking about it, as it is time to see it in action, and this is the part where we invite you to scroll down and watch the vid.
To achieve it, the owner has massively upgraded the original engine, a 2.2-liter five-banger, capable of pumping out 220 ps (217 hp / 162 kW) and 309 Nm (228 lb-ft) of torque, or 230 ps (227 hp / 169 kW) and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) in the later iterations. The more agile model needs less than 6 seconds to accelerate to 100 kph (62 mph), and the former is a couple of tenths of a second slower. Both can hit a maximum speed of 250 kph (155 mph).
Aided by the quattro all-wheel drive system, which has probably been upgraded too, alongside the stick shift that likely had to be reinforced in order to cope with the insane thrust, this Audi S2 is so powerful that it easily loses traction under heavy acceleration.
Its engine is definitely a work of art, as you are about to see for yourselves, and the straight-line sprint is simply out of this world for a car that came out in the early 1990s. The 100 kph (62 mph) mark is hit in a few seconds after takeoff, and it can push to its top speed without breaking a sweat. But enough talking about it, as it is time to see it in action, and this is the part where we invite you to scroll down and watch the vid.