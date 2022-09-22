Ken Block's 730-HP Audi Sports Quattro Looks Phenomenal, Turbo 5-Cylinder Sounds Brutal

With only 214 examples ever manufactured, the Audi Sport Quattro is one of the most iconic cars in sports history. As you’d imagine, not many people can get their hands on this gem – not for street use, at least. Well, legendary rally driver and ‘Hoonicorn’ owner Ken Block decided to do what any rational car lover would do when their options run out. He bought a replica from LCE Performance in Germany.
It’s a bit puzzling why Block would go in for a replica, even though we all know he could afford an original. Well, it all comes to preference. Don’t get me wrong, the Sports Quattro is his dream car, but like a Monalisa painting, altering it is considered treason.
Ken Block is all about maxing a vehicle’s potential; for that, he has amassed an enormous following and won the hearts of car enthusiasts globally. With the Audi Sport Quattro replica, he can tune, push, and modify it to his satisfaction without harboring the guilt of defiling an iconic racer.
“I have it as a play car, actually to have fun with it, but I also fit a lot better in this car than my old RS200. So, I can actually daily drive this thing around my hometown of Park City. But I haven’t done that yet, because we’ve been waiting to do these proper tests,” Block revealed.
It’s not the first time we are seeing the ‘Monster Turbo,’ it was unveiled last year. This video is its first outing, a formal performance test at Willow Springs Raceway, California.
The Replica Audi Sports Quattro, aka Turbo Monster, is a combination of two sports cars sliced in the middle to make the Sport Quattro style body design. The front half is an Audi A80, and the rear half is a Quattro. The magic underneath this cocktail is the icing on the cake.
Almost similar to the original engine, but not quite so, the Replica packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter 5-cylinder engine from an Audi A6 TDI. The top end of this powerplant comes from an Audi S2, and the bottom half from a VW diesel bus. Paired with a monster turbo, the result is a whopping 730 hp (740 ps). A 6-speed transmission harnesses all this power on an all-wheel-drive platform.
The mods on this car don’t disappoint. It sounds phenomenal, and Block credits that to a custom Borla exhaust.
After a couple of hard pulls, the seasoned rally driver felt it needed some minor adjustments.
“That’s why we are doing this today. Trying to figure out what’s wrong, what’s right so we can develop it and get it right,” Block confessed after the first test in his Audi Sport Quattro replica.
Ken Block is all about maxing a vehicle’s potential; for that, he has amassed an enormous following and won the hearts of car enthusiasts globally. With the Audi Sport Quattro replica, he can tune, push, and modify it to his satisfaction without harboring the guilt of defiling an iconic racer.
“I have it as a play car, actually to have fun with it, but I also fit a lot better in this car than my old RS200. So, I can actually daily drive this thing around my hometown of Park City. But I haven’t done that yet, because we’ve been waiting to do these proper tests,” Block revealed.
It’s not the first time we are seeing the ‘Monster Turbo,’ it was unveiled last year. This video is its first outing, a formal performance test at Willow Springs Raceway, California.
The Replica Audi Sports Quattro, aka Turbo Monster, is a combination of two sports cars sliced in the middle to make the Sport Quattro style body design. The front half is an Audi A80, and the rear half is a Quattro. The magic underneath this cocktail is the icing on the cake.
Almost similar to the original engine, but not quite so, the Replica packs a turbocharged 2.5-liter 5-cylinder engine from an Audi A6 TDI. The top end of this powerplant comes from an Audi S2, and the bottom half from a VW diesel bus. Paired with a monster turbo, the result is a whopping 730 hp (740 ps). A 6-speed transmission harnesses all this power on an all-wheel-drive platform.
The mods on this car don’t disappoint. It sounds phenomenal, and Block credits that to a custom Borla exhaust.
After a couple of hard pulls, the seasoned rally driver felt it needed some minor adjustments.
“That’s why we are doing this today. Trying to figure out what’s wrong, what’s right so we can develop it and get it right,” Block confessed after the first test in his Audi Sport Quattro replica.