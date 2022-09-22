Ken Block's 730-HP Audi Sports Quattro Looks Phenomenal, Turbo 5-Cylinder Sounds Brutal

With only 214 examples ever manufactured, the Audi Sport Quattro is one of the most iconic cars in sports history. As you’d imagine, not many people can get their hands on this gem – not for street use, at least. Well, legendary rally driver and ‘Hoonicorn’ owner Ken Block decided to do what any rational car lover would do when their options run out. He bought a replica from LCE Performance in Germany.

14 photos