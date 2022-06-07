Ken Block Will Reveal Special Version of Ram 1500 TRX, Already Did Donuts in It

Ram has teamed up with Ken Block to unveil a special version of the Ram 1500 TRX. The duo announced everything with a teaser video and several images on Instagram. The images do not reveal that much, though, but we can clearly see a pickup truck doing donuts in the desert.
The new edition of the Ram 1500 TRX will be revealed on June 8, at 9:00 am PT, as Ken Block announced in his post. At this point, it is not clear if that special edition model involves more power for an existing variant, a boost in off-roading performance for the TRX, both, or just a styling package.
Since donuts and Ken Block are involved in the equation, one would expect the special edition of the pick-up truck to feature a bit more oomph, as the American racer is known for his high-horsepower-flavored antics on four wheels. On the other hand, it also depends on what potential customers want, so we shall have to wait and see.
It is worth noting that Ram's 1500 TRX comes with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 motor that comes with 702 horsepower and 881 Nm (650 lb-ft) of torque.
The figures make it stand out in its class, and the variant in question already has enhancements to make it better while off-roading, so one could only wonder what the folks at Ram have planned for their latest version of this pickup truck.
For the moment, the grayscale video, as well as the images showing the new 1500 TRX version unveiled with Ken Block do not reveal anything that relate to colors, which might be a neat trick on behalf of Ram. From a styling perspective, we cannot spot anything out of the ordinary with this version of the 1500 TRX.
Ken Block has been awfully busy lately, especially since his partnership with Ford was concluded last year. Unlike his former deal with the Blue Oval, which was believed to be exclusive, Block's current contract seems to let Ken enjoy a broad range of vehicles from multiple makes.
Thanks to that deal, Block can race a Subaru WRX STI, unveil a Porsche 911 Safari, while also “making time” to fly out to Germany and work with Audi on an all-electric S1 E-tron Quattro Hoonitron. Also, there's the Hoonipigasus, so Ken has a lot of things on his plate right now.
