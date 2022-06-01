Ken Block's 280-hp Porsche 911 Rally Car Goes Under the Hammer

Driven by the chief Hoonigan in the 2022 East Africa Safari Classic Rally, the 1978 Porsche 911 SC before your eyes isn’t your typical Neunelfer. Offered in as-raced condition, the rear-engined rally car is rocking a strengthened bodyshell with Porsche 911 SC/RS-like bodywork.
UK-based Tuthill Porsche spent approximately 350 hours bolstering the support through the shell, adding uprated mounts for the dampers and double-skin plating. Complete underbody protection also needs to be mentioned, as expected of a rally car, along with LED spot lights, a roof vent, a whale-tail rear spoiler, and sheets of Perspex for the side windows.
“It’s A Living” is the name of the livery that beautifies the one-off build, which is a road-legal car with UK registration. Chassis number 9118301392 is currently located in Banbury. Also worthy of note, Ken Block and Alessandro Gelsomino finished the rally 19th overall, three hours behind the Kabras-sponsored Porsche 911 fielded by Baldev Chager and Drew Sturrock.
Pictured on white-painted Braid alloys wrapped in 205/65 by 15-inch Dunlop Direzza 86RW rally tires, the Neunelfer has been stripped out of almost every single interior component in favor of go-faster parts. From the lightweight door cards to the Recaro-supplied bucket seats and welded-in roll cage, this fellow clearly isn’t a daily driver. Custom footrests for both occupants, a heated windshield, Monit G-Series tripmeter, Stack rev counter, and Sparco steering wheel are featured. In the frunk, you’ll find a circular well that can accommodate two spare wheels and a 90-liter (23.7-gallon) fuel cell.
Out back, the original engine has been fully rebuilt with an emphasis on durability and reliability. Now equipped with a rally camshaft, the 3.0-liter boxer produces in the ballpark of 280 horsepower as per Collecting Cars.
Offered with minor damage to the lower body panels and driver’s headrest, the car currently sits on a high bid of £54,600 ($68,100 at current rates) with four days left on the ticker. The auction ends on Sunday at 9:15 PM.
