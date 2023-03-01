2024 Audi Q7 Starts Stripping for the Camera, Doesn't Go Commando Yet

Audi thinks the Q7 needs a second facelift, so they have shifted into a superior gear when it comes to its testing and fine-tuning phase. We have little doubt that it won’t sell, maybe not like hotcakes, but it should still bring in some serious money for the Ingolstadt-based company.
Scooped in the open yet again, the latest prototype to have become the focus of the camera lens was snapped in northern Europe, doing its thing in the cold. And compared to our previous sightings, the camouflage was thinned, suggesting perhaps that it won’t be long until they pull the cover off of it.
Speaking of camo, it tricked us into thinking that the grille was shrunken. But that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore, as a side-by-side comparison to its predecessor reveals that this piece is just about the same size as before. Look on each side of it, however, and you will see different graphics for the new headlamps and slightly taller side trim in the front bumper. The hood and quarter panels likely had to be readjusted in order to fit the refreshed styling of the brand’s flagship crossover.
The profile remains untouched, though that’s not a surprise, as we’re talking about another facelift of the model. On the other hand, the back end does feature a few novelties, like the bumper and diffuser, with the latter being a bit more aggressive this time. The reflectors are new, by the looks of it. Oh, and don’t mind the stickers applied to the taillamps, as those are there to trick you into thinking that you’re looking at the current Q7, and not the 2024 model. As for the full-width chrome strip, it may or may not carry over, because it kind of looks provisional on the scooped tester.
Will it get any changes beneath the tweaked skin? Maybe, maybe not, as this question will be answered in due course. Still, it might sport some updates in this department, which comprises the 2.0- and 3.0-liter units in the current U.S.-spec, powering the ‘45’ and ‘55’ models, respectively. The SQ7 will still be the top dog in the refreshed family. It has the ability to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.3 seconds, before topping out at 155 mph (250 kph), aided by the 500 hp produced by the 4.0-liter v8 bi-turbo. That’s how quick the current SQ7 is, and it is likely that the new iteration will be just as fast.
Full details will be released during the grand unveiling, assuming that the SQ7 will premiere at the same time as the normal Q7 versions. It will retain the same construction, shared with other similarly-sized VW Group vehicles, and it should be a 2024 model by the time it makes its way to our market.
