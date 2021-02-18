Audi Q7 Pickup Truck Makes Zero Sense, Yet Here It Is Rendered Using Amarok Cues

After unveiling the X-Class Concept in 2016, Mercedes believed it would go on to make the world’s first true premium pickup truck, aimed at markets such as Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The X-Class was put into production the following year using a Nissan Navara chassis before being discontinued in early 2020 due to low sales.
What an epic fail that was, and to think that Daimler had such high hopes for the X-Class. Regardless, have you ever wondered what the world’s markets would say now to an Audi Q7-based truck? More specifically, an SQ7, as rendered here by Spdesignsest.
Unlike the X-Class, this would be a genuine premium product (for real) since it would hypothetically be based on the Q7 and not some third-party model. It would feature Q7 tech inside and out, plus the SQ7’s mighty 4.0-liter TFSI V8 unit, rated at 500 hp (505 PS) and 568 lb-ft (769 Nm) of torque.
This engine would work alongside Audi’s Tiptronic gearbox and quattro all-wheel drive system and could conceivably accelerate the SQ7 truck to 60 mph (96 kph) in about 4.5 seconds (the real SQ7 TFSI takes 4.3 seconds).
Side note, Europe’s SQ7 used to come with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 TDI diesel engine, producing 429 hp (435 PS) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. This would have probably been the better choice for a truck, but U.S. buyers would almost certainly favor the TFSI gasoline option.
With regards to design, the artist used the VW Amarok as a benchmark to turn the premium SUV into something even more utilitarian. Unfortunately, there’s something off about those proportions, especially when viewed from the side like in the render. It looks a little small, like something a GMC Sierra Denali driver would happily make fun of. That’s probably because the designer shrunk the wheels and the wheelbase while keeping the original length of the SUV.
The result is a smaller interior and a relatively short truck bed. Pretty much a loss-loss. Thank goodness it’s all make-believe.
