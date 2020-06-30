Mercedes X-Class Gets Pickup Design Widebody Kit With Carbon and Carlex Interior

Mercedes has practically given up on its X-Class pickup truck project, based on the Nissan Navara. However, this is still one of the coolest rugged European vehicles, and it's just been taken to the next level with this combination of body kit and luxury interior.
Two companies are required to put the magical beast on the road, both of them from Poland. Pickup Design is responsible for the body kit, which is available in seven versions at this time. Meanwhile, the interior gets taken care of by Carlex Design, specializing in custom leatherwork.
This particular package is called the EXY Extreme+, which sounds like a brand of high-tech shaving equipment. Supposedly, this is aimed at off-road enthusiasts, but it's clearly also for showing off.
Included in this pack are not only the obvious fender extensions but also brand new bumpers, a hood bulge, roof light cover with Lazer lamps, and a StyleBar Extreme truck bed cover. The thing that really attracted us to this project is the carbon fiber elements (appears to be real carbon), which include the hood lip, mirror caps, and a diffuser. Is this overkill on a work truck? Totally, as are all the neon accents.
Pickup Design also makes other X-Class kits. The Urban version features a carbon fiber hood, a revised grille, and air intakes. A piece of trim mimics the look of a diffuser. The Off-Road model has a hood scoop at the top and a metal under-runner with a towing winch hidden behind it. Probably the weirdest one is the Yachting edition, mimicking the appearance of a Maybach through two-tone paint and thick wheels.
Currently, their website doesn't list any prices. But our articles from a few years back, they go up to $20,000 (€18,000). That obviously wouldn't include the interior, which in this case sports bucket seats with thick bolsters and neon yellow accents.
