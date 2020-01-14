2020 Audi SQ7, SQ8 Heading Stateside With Twin-Turbo V8 Gasoline Engine

5 2020 Audi RS6 Does Its First 0 to 100 KM/H Acceleration Test in 3.5 Seconds

The SQ7 was facelifted last year, borrowing many of the exterior styling as well as the drivetrain of the SQ8 . But as opposed to the European models, the U.S. versions of the two nameplates will switch from the 4.0 TDI to the 4.0 TFSI with 500 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque. 38 photos











Alu-optic or Black-optic exterior trim pieces, a quad-piped exhaust system, an octagonal Singleframe grille, 20- to 22-inch wheel designs, S sport seats with heating and ventilation, cross-stitched leather upholstery, and electromechanical active roll stabilization are a few other highlights.



Those who prefer the coupe-ish silhouette of the SQ8 can level up to the RS Q8 if they want supercar-like performance from their lumbering SUV . The most impressive utility vehicle from the four-ringed automaker is coming to the U.S. this year as well, featuring 592 horsepower and 590 pound-feet. It’s only two-tenths of a second slower to 60 than the Lamborghini Urus, but matches the Italian rival in terms of top speed (189.5 mph). In other words, North America won’t enjoy the 900 Nm (664 pound-feet) of torque of the mild-hybrid turbo diesel but will receive a few more ponies. The twin-turbo V8 gasoline engine is matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter, quattro all-wheel drive, plus all-wheel steering to improve low-speed maneuverability and high-speed stability. U.S. models will also be offered with the sport differential from quattro as an optional extra, which promises to send up to 80 percent of the available suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear axle. Zero to 60 miles per hour is doable in 4.3 seconds in perfect launch conditions, and if you keep your foot mashed onto the loud pedal, the speedo will soon read 155 mph. The SQ7 and SQ8 will have sticker prices in the latter half of the spring, but don’t expect either of them to come cheap. The SQ7 for Europe starts at 94,900 euros while the Q7 for North America kicks off at $53,550 before optional extras for the entry-level specification with the V6 powerplant.Alu-optic or Black-optic exterior trim pieces, a quad-piped exhaust system, an octagonal Singleframe grille, 20- to 22-inch wheel designs, S sport seats with heating and ventilation, cross-stitched leather upholstery, and electromechanical active roll stabilization are a few other highlights.Those who prefer the coupe-ish silhouette of the SQ8 can level up to the RS Q8 if they want supercar-like performance from their lumbering. The most impressive utility vehicle from the four-ringed automaker is coming to the U.S. this year as well, featuring 592 horsepower and 590 pound-feet. It’s only two-tenths of a second slower to 60 than the Lamborghini Urus, but matches the Italian rival in terms of top speed (189.5 mph).

