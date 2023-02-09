Facelifted Audi Q7 Doesn't Like the Cold, Gets Spied With Smaller Grille

Subsequent to popping its scoop cherry last month, the 2024 Audi Q7 has returned to the spy shot arena, this time surrounded by ice and snow, as our vigilant photographers spotted it outside the Arctic Circle, in Northern Europe.
As we are sure you already know, this is the second facelift of the second-generation Audi Q7, which will blow eight candles off its birthday cake this year. With this new mid-cycle refresh, the Ingolstadt company wants to keep it on the competitive side of the segment for a few more years. It will still gun for the likes of the BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE, while also taking a swing at its more premium cousin, the Porsche Cayenne.
You see, despite wearing different bodies, the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne are both based on the same platform. The Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo construction is also the foundation stone of the Q8, Cayenne Coupe, VW Touareg, Bentley Bentayga, and Lamborghini Urus, even though each of these models features different setups and drivetrains. We don’t know anything yet about the engine lineup of the 2024 Q7, but since it will be a facelift and not a new-gen, it should feature the same units. Still, some of them may be upgraded with emphasis on making them less polluting and more frugal, but that’s only a rumor at this point.
In the United States, the 2024 Q7 will likely continue to be offered with 2.0- and 3.0-liter engines in the 45 and 55 configurations respectively. These belt out 261 hp in the former and 335 hp in the latter. Topping them in terms of pricing and performance, and bringing a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 to the party, is the SQ7. With 500 horsepower available via the fun pedal, it has the ability to hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.3 seconds from zero, en route to a 155 mph (250 kph) top speed.
Leaving the oily bits aside, the latest scooped prototype looks identical to the one from our previous encounter. The camouflage was placed in the exact same spots, and even the wheels are the same. As for the novelties, it has a slightly smaller grille flanked by new headlamps with different graphics, and shrunken side vents below them, in the new front bumper. Due to the placement of the vinyl stickers, we do not know whether the chrome strip will still decorate the tailgate, but we can tell you that the taillights and bumper will be new.
Nonetheless, most changes, including those on the inside, and beneath the skin, will be kept close to Audi’s chest until the grand unveiling, which might take place in a few months, with our spies believing that it will launch as a 2024 model stateside.
