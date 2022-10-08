Range Rover P530 Takes On Audi SQ7, Bentayga S, and AMG GLE 63 S, Instantly Regrets It

There’s probably not an easier, faster, or more fun way of finding out whether “this” or “that” car is better than solving the debate with a drag race. The one we’re watching today involves not two, not three, but four cars. All SUVs, weighing between 2.2 and 2.5 tons (4,850 to 5,511 lbs).
On the contenders’ list today we have a Range Rover P530, an Audi SQ7, a Bentley Bentayga S, and a Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S, all packing 4.0L twin-turbo V8s under the hood – minus the Rover’s 4.4L one.
At 2,265 kg and putting out “only” 500 hp (507 ps), the Audi is both the lightest and the least powerful of the bunch. As for torque, it’s on par with the Bentayga at 770 Nm (568 lb-ft), with the most powerful among the four being the Mercedes, boasting 603 hp (612 ps) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft).
The Bentley took off like a rocket in the first race, contrary to the Range Rover, which looked like it lost the race from the get-go. Maybe being the heaviest isn’t particularly useful in a drag race, because the car’s sluggishness off the line seemed to be a reoccurring theme.
The Bentayga won the first race fair and square, with the AMG being the runner-up. While the Range Rover couldn’t keep up with the pack, the Bentley and the AMG were pretty much neck and neck throughout the second race, only this time around the AMG took the first place.
As for the decider, the AMG went off determined to take the crown – which it did in 12.4 seconds, leaving the Bentayga in the second place with a quarter mile time of 12.6 seconds.
Now, if you’re accustomed to these drag races, you know there’s a rolling start usually following up. But in this case, since we’re dealing with SUVs, there isn’t (at least not yet). You can check out the video below to see what happens next.
