Nothing Friendly About This Darth Vader-Looking ABT 2023 Audi RS3-R in Its Ultimate Form

There’s a clear distinction between car enthusiasts and gear/petrol heads. Without getting into that controversial topic, the car in question today was designed for the former. Still, life’s too short to fight over semantics – if your bank account is good for it, why not take the easy route? This here is a pocket rocket with a pinch of Vibranium. This Darth Vader-looking 2023 Audi RS3-R by ABT Sportsline is like a bubbling pit of lava.
The German-based tuners did it again with a murdered-out 2023 Audi RS3-R ABT Sportback. This could be the coolest-looking hot hatch we’ve covered so far. But it’s not for everyone, only 200 versions of this track bully are available globally.
Featured by Auditography on YouTube, this 2023 Audi RS3-R ABT Sportback has an intimidating, dark exterior (Mythos black). Compared to a stock version, this trim comes with carbon bits and pieces that give it a beefier, gut-stirring appeal.
Stock, the 2023 Audi RS 3 packs a powerhouse 2.5-liter turbo-charged 5-cylinder engine good for 401 hp (407 ps) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. According to Audi, It’ll bolt from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.6 seconds,
The base model RS 3 has a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph), with the dynamic plus package further hitting speeds of up to 180 mph (290 kph).
Forget its dark, intimidating exterior. This here isn’t your ordinary 2023 RS 3 you’d get from your local dealership. It looks, sounds, and accelerates in unreal proportions.
The Kempten im Allgäu – based Audi and VW inclined tuners put a little bit of that magic wand goodness, making it good for 500 hp ( about 507 ps) and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque.
As you’d expect, ABT had to do a couple of tweaks to get to those power proportions. It runs an ABT engine control unit with a flow-optimized intercooler to give more power to the stock 2.5-liter 5-cylinder turbo TFSI engine.
This version also comes with a top-speed limiter deactivation only possible with an ABT app (MYABT). And as such, the ABT 2023 Audi RS3-R is capable of 186 mph (300 kph) and 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.3 seconds.
It’s impossible to get these kinds of gains without weight-reduction mods. This 2023 RS3-R has highly lightweight 20-inch HR high-performance rims.
For suspension, this RS3-R comes with a height-adjustable sports suspension. And for that conspicuous roar, they installed an ABT Sports Exhaust with a four-pipe endpipe trim (each 95 mm).
For that intimidating chunky look, the folks at ABT added a custom ABT aero carbon bodykit, complete with a carbon front splitter and canards. The interior is fully customized with ABT interior finishes and sports anti-roll bars.
If you own a 2023 RS 3 and want some of this goodness, you’ll have to part with €35,900 ($39,311). You can check out the video below for some of that raw action.
