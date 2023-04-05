Nothing Friendly About This Darth Vader-Looking ABT 2023 Audi RS3-R in Its Ultimate Form

There’s a clear distinction between car enthusiasts and gear/petrol heads. Without getting into that controversial topic, the car in question today was designed for the former. Still, life’s too short to fight over semantics – if your bank account is good for it, why not take the easy route? This here is a pocket rocket with a pinch of Vibranium. This Darth Vader-looking 2023 Audi RS3-R by ABT Sportsline is like a bubbling pit of lava.

13 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Auditography