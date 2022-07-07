Limited Edition ABT RS3-R Promises 186 MPH Top Speed, Only 200 Will Ever Be Made

In 2021, the Audi RS 3 managed to set a new Nürburgring Nordschleife record for compact cars. Frank Stippler was driving, and he secured a lap time of 7:40.748, thus surpassing the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R. But who goes out to buy a car like this only to keep it unmodified? These days there are plenty of companies that offer plug-and-play solutions for more power. But if you want one with tradition, then you might as well look at ABT.

26 photos