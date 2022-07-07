Limited Edition ABT RS3-R Promises 186 MPH Top Speed, Only 200 Will Ever Be Made

In 2021, the Audi RS 3 managed to set a new Nürburgring Nordschleife record for compact cars. Frank Stippler was driving, and he secured a lap time of 7:40.748, thus surpassing the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R. But who goes out to buy a car like this only to keep it unmodified? These days there are plenty of companies that offer plug-and-play solutions for more power. But if you want one with tradition, then you might as well look at ABT.
While their products are aimed at a large selection of Euro cars, Audi vehicles are their main focus. And over the past few years, ABT has released quite a few interesting models such as the RSQ8-S, the RS7-R, the RS6-S, the RS5-R, and the Johann ABT Edition RS 6 to name just a few.
Of course, ABT has fiddled with the RS 3 before, taking it up to 470 horsepower alongside a series of other improvements. But their new RS3-R takes things one step further ahead. Performance figures have increased to 500 horsepower and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque.
At this stage, with cooling provided by an upgraded ABT intercooler, you will be able to unlock the full potential of the car and take it up to 186 mph (300 kph). Even more so, going from a standstill to 62 mph (100 kph) will only require 3.3 seconds. The best part about it all is that you get a two-year manufacturer warranty included with the package.
And by using the myABT app, you can opt between several driving modes while monitoring various performance-related parameters. Of course, you'll notice a series of upgrades on the outside of the RS3-R as well. The carbon gloss parts add a refined touch to the vehicle, which means it will still look tastefully even after several years from now.
Nordschleife. If it manages to shave an extra 10 seconds from the previous record, it's already entering the supercar territory. The car is now sitting on ABT High-Performance HR20 forged wheels, wrapped in Goodyear 245/30/R20 tires on all corners.
Given the company's motorsport history, it's no wonder that these wheels are weight-optimized, thus reducing the unsprung masses. Opening the door you'll notice some refinements inside too, including the limited edition inscriptions.
ABT claim that they will only build 200 of these cars, and the package alone will set you back €35,900 ($36,440). Of course, if you want it installed on the car as well, that will be an extra €4,950 ($5,024). And if you've made it this far, you can also opt for ABT dashboard covers, seat frame covers, shift paddles, and height-adjustable suspension for cars without DCC.
All those extras will cost an additional €5,560 ($5,644). If you can't get enough of the photos included in the press release, ABT has also published a short video showcasing the car on Youtube. Don't forget to switch the subtitles on first!
