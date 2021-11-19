ABT Has New Packages for RS 6 and RS Q8, Can Bump Power up to 730 HP

German tuners of ABT Sportsline have prepared yet another package for the RS 6 and RS Q8. Taking advantage of the fact that the two models share the 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8, both Audi products can get up to 730 horsepower after the installation of ABT's package.
Before we get into that, you should know that ABT's new tuning packages for the RS 6 and RS Q8 are already available to order but will only arrive at dealers in January 2022. Fortunately, that does not mean too much time spent waiting.
Customers can order a body kit for either model. The kit consists of a front splitter with model-specific branding. The rear of each model gets a set of stainless-steel exhausts that have four tailpipes, each with a 102-millimeter (ca. 4.02-inch) diameter.
On the inside, the package involves new trim elements for the inner door sills, carbon fiber ornaments for the gear selector, an ABT-badged engine start switch, and a badge on the steering wheel. Those who cannot afford the real deal will probably buy these, along with a set of ABT badges for the trunk lid.
ABT has even developed carbon fiber covers for the seat frames and the dashboard, so customers can buy as many carbon fiber ornaments as they please. Mind you, other companies also offer keychains made from carbon fiber, as well as phone cases or other accessories, so there are plenty of options for you if you like the look of it.
The new packages, which will result in the ABT RS6-S or RSQ8-S, involve cosmetic upgrades and more power for the engine of these models. In the case of engine modifications, the first stage of upgrades offers 691 horsepower and 880 Nm (649 lb.-ft) of torque. The next step will result in 730 horsepower and 920 Nm (679 lb.-ft).
ABT Sportsline has not specified the new top speed of the RS 6 or RSQ8 after receiving the upgrades, nor have they mentioned how much faster the two models have become when sprinting from naught to 62 mph (100 km/h). An improvement is expected in all conditions, so we will have to wait for the first reviews to learn more.
From a dynamic standpoint, ABT Sportsline has implemented the Level Control system on the RSQ8-S, which modifies the air suspension to offer a 25 mm drop (0.98 inches) in ride height, while accessing the Dynamic mode lowers it by 15 millimeters (ca. 0.59 inches).
Since the Audi RS 6 rides on a conventional suspension system, ABT has fitted its RS6-S with lowering springs that drop the ride height by 25 mm (ca. 0.98 inches) on the front axle and 30 mm (ca. 1.18 inches) on the rear axle. Pitch and roll are reduced by a set of revised anti-roll bars, ABT notes.
A sportier stance is assured by a set of new alloy wheels, which are 22-inch units for the RS6-S and 23-inch ones for the RSQ8-S. ABT even offers sets of winter-prepped wheels for these models, as the RS Q8 and RS 6 are not supposed to be garage queens during the cold season.
As you can imagine, a tuning package for an RS 6 or an RS Q8 is not the cheapest thing you can buy. And you would be right, as either package is priced at EUR 42,900 (ca. $48,441) without including installation at an ABT dealer.
