Sinister-Looking Audi RS 3 Sportback by ABT Is Quicker Than the Ferrari Enzo

ABT Sportsline is a name that we haven’t heard in a while, but the renowned tuner, specialized in modifying cars made under the VW Group’s roof, has been busy working on yet another project, an Audi RS 3 Sportback.
Mind you, this mega hatch doesn’t yet have a new name, though it will probably get one after ABT launches a few styling upgrades inside and out, as the only thing available for it is a power boost - well, that and new entrance lights.
After installing their Engine Control Unit, the tuner has bumped the output to 460 ps (454 hp / 338 kW). There is no reference about the new torque number, so we will remind you that the stock RS 3 Sportback’s turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine is capable of pumping out 400 ps (394 hp / 294 kW) in the European configuration, and a bit more on the other side of the pond, with the thrust rated at 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) in both versions.
A dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission directs the power to the all-wheel drive system, enabling a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.8 seconds. With ABT’s goodies up and running, the acceleration time drops to 3.6 seconds, so, in theory, at least, their RS 3 Sportback is 0.5 seconds quicker than the Ferrari Enzo. On request, they can increase the top speed from 290 kph (180 mph) to 300 kph (186 mph).
“A comprehensive package of engine protection measures and warranty services ensures driving pleasure without remorse,” commented managing partner Hans-Jurgen Abt.
In terms of pricing, the ECU remap is probably a few thousand euros over in Germany, or so we think anyway, because they have yet to say anything about it. Thus, interested parties should reach out to them directly in order to find out how much it costs to give their compact hot hatch born in Ingolstadt this treatment.
After installing their Engine Control Unit, the tuner has bumped the output to 460 ps (454 hp / 338 kW). There is no reference about the new torque number, so we will remind you that the stock RS 3 Sportback’s turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine is capable of pumping out 400 ps (394 hp / 294 kW) in the European configuration, and a bit more on the other side of the pond, with the thrust rated at 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) in both versions.
A dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission directs the power to the all-wheel drive system, enabling a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.8 seconds. With ABT’s goodies up and running, the acceleration time drops to 3.6 seconds, so, in theory, at least, their RS 3 Sportback is 0.5 seconds quicker than the Ferrari Enzo. On request, they can increase the top speed from 290 kph (180 mph) to 300 kph (186 mph).
“A comprehensive package of engine protection measures and warranty services ensures driving pleasure without remorse,” commented managing partner Hans-Jurgen Abt.
In terms of pricing, the ECU remap is probably a few thousand euros over in Germany, or so we think anyway, because they have yet to say anything about it. Thus, interested parties should reach out to them directly in order to find out how much it costs to give their compact hot hatch born in Ingolstadt this treatment.