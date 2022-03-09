2022 BMW M3 Goes Against the 2022 Audi RS 3, You Can Easily Guess Who's Winning

BMW M vehicles and Audi RS ones are cars that surprise you. They might look a bit sportier, but in the right settings, they behave like normal daily drivers. Their versatility is what fascinates and, also, what sets such a high price point. So, to decide which one’s the best for you, a drag race is needed.
The BMW M3 racing here is the rear-wheel drive (RWD) Competition version. It has those 510 ready-to-snap hp produced by the updated S58 twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine, but traction might be an issue before the wheels get some temperature in them. On the other side of the aisle, we find the new Audi RS 3 with its turbocharged 2.5-liter engine and all-wheel drive. Can traction make the difference here?
Even though they’re different vehicles, both retain the practicality of a four-door. BMW’s sedan and Audi’s hatch are both coveted cars, so it’s interesting to find out how they perform against each other.
Carwow’s Mat Watson took them both to the track and tested their abilities in a head-to-head race with his good friend Yanni. As the host already accustomed us to his way of doing things, we first get to hear some friendly banter. Mat spills the beans and confirms the M3 has a proper launching sequence now, even though it’s only RWD.
In the first two tries, the BMW actually loses against the Audi. Keep in mind the race started with no warm up beforehand. Blaming cold tires, the guys repeat the race which ends with an M3 win. Surprisingly enough, the RS 3 puts up a fight. Unfortunately, it doesn’t end well for the four circles brand. The “ultimate driving machine” shows its prowess with no restraint.
We won’t spill the entire fun for you. Watch how the race unfolds and draw your own conclusion from it. The only thing that should be asked is: what would this drag race would’ve looked like, in the end if the BMW M3 had M xDrive?
