Touring Version of a CGI 1970s VW Beetle 992 GT3 Probably Only Lives to Offend

21 Mar 2022, 08:36 UTC ·
What happens when a virtual automotive artist creates something that will surely outrage purists? Well, they will probably push through the outcry with an equally enthusiastic second attempt.
Not long ago, Khyzyl Saleem, the virtual artist better known as the_kyza on social media, seemed thoroughly ready to endure the indignation of Porsche diehard enthusiasts for a greater VW cause. So, for the eighth episode of his Hagerty-sponsored series “Rendered with Kyza,” the CGI expert imagined something that was on his mind for an exceedingly long time.

Thus, we were presented with the hypothetical apparition of a Volkswagen Beetle GT3, the “perfect combination of a Porsche 992's front and rear features while still maintaining the iconic look and feel of the VW beetle that we all know and love.” The presentation mentioned the digital project was not without inherent difficulties. Still, in the end, everything worked out simply fine for regular automotive enthusiasts. Meanwhile, it might not be a Porsche’s diehard fan cup of tea for a variety of reasons.

One of the most important ideas would be that 911-loving folks do not like to be reminded of the historic connection between the German sports car and the legendary Beetle too much. So, one could easily imagine they will feel double the outrage now that we also have the Touring version of that cool-looking ‘70s Beetle x 992 GT3!

In the end, it seemed the struggle of “combining two of the industry's most iconic cars” paid off big time... twice. Just like it would happen in real life if this were anything but merely wishful thinking, the differences between versions are mostly subtle. Sure, one of the biggest comes in the form of a disappearing rear wing but we can still easily see where the inspiration for this slammed, widebody little Beetle GT3 comes from.

Even better, now the pixel master (who is also the creator/co-founder of the LTO - Live to Offend - brand) could not help but also cross the aftermarket realm borderline. Thus, his 992 Beetle GT3 also rides virtually low on a set of humongous, black/polished Rotiform BTL wheels...

