McLaren 720S Races Audi RS 3 Sportback, the Result Will Make You Snort-Laugh

The McLaren 720S has proved numerous times that it is a force to be reckoned with. Scratching on the upper segment in terms of performance, as it’s more powerful than advertised, dyno tests have revealed, the British supercar is a true dragster in disguise. 6 photos



However, in order for that to happen, the driver needs to know what he (or she) is doing. And you’d expect someone bold enough to take their 720S to a drag racing event to at least master the throttle and brake. But that’s not always the case, as the person sitting behind the wheel of this blue example has learned the hard way that their prized ride can lose a quarter-mile battle against a hot hatch.



The latter car was none other than an older iteration



Having been trampled by the said Audi RS 3, the 720S then tried its luck against a Ferrari 488 Pista, and you can guess what happened next, can’t you? To better emphasize the difference between the two supercars, they went against each other on four separate occasions, and the results are only mouse-click away.



So far, it has managed to knock the lights out of countless ultra-fast machines, earning the respect of petrolheads all over the world. Thus, whenever one lines up at the start line, you know that it is very likely to take off like a bullet and cross the finish line first. However, in order for that to happen, the driver needs to know what he (or she) is doing. And you'd expect someone bold enough to take their 720S to a drag racing event to at least master the throttle and brake. But that's not always the case, as the person sitting behind the wheel of this blue example has learned the hard way that their prized ride can lose a quarter-mile battle against a hot hatch.

The latter car was none other than an older iteration RS 3 Sportback (unless they made it look like an RS 3, that is), with a little over 350 horsepower produced by the 2.5-liter five-banger initially, with emphasis on 'initially', because it likely has way more than the original output to play with. On top of that, the driver showed some good skills, hence why the German model managed to cross the finish line first.

Having been trampled by the said Audi RS 3, the 720S then tried its luck against a Ferrari 488 Pista, and you can guess what happened next, can't you? To better emphasize the difference between the two supercars, they went against each other on four separate occasions, and the results are only mouse-click away.