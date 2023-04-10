Video: Audi Pumping Fresh Blood Into the Q8, 2025 Model Caught Winter Testing

Audi was in no hurry to the crossover coupe fiesta, as their BMW X6 and Mercedes GLE Coupe rival, namely the Q8, entered production in 2018. Now they’re in no rush to give it its first mid-cycle refresh either, as the rumor mill speaks about a possible 2024 unveiling, which would make it a 2025 model by the time it launches over here.
Caught testing in the open numerous times, the 2025 Audi Q8 has now returned to our attention via a video shot in northern Europe, close to the Arctic Circle. The prototypes in question were spotted doing their thing surrounded by the white stuff, and they had the usual amount of camouflage at both ends and on the sides. But hey, it’s footage and not just static shots, so it’s worth taking a look at, especially if you have a soft spot for such models, which aren’t exactly beauty pageant winners, are they?
Blink, and you will probably miss the changes because these are very discreet. Still, they are there, and since this is a facelift and not an entirely new generation, we know what to expect. That would be new front and rear bumpers, revised lighting units, and tweaked grille. The profile will soldier on without any updates, unless you count the wheels, as they are likely to be refreshed. The door handles, roof rails, and so on will carry over unchanged, and the arched roofline, which separates the Q8 from the Q7 and puts it in the same zone as other business-y crossover coupes, will be identical.
The interior of the 2025 Audi Q8 has yet to open up to the camera. When it does, it will probably reveal some tweaks, like the updated center console and steering wheel, and perhaps new software for the two main screens taking center stage in the middle of the dashboard. There is a third display too, and this one is used to control the HVAC system. Keep in mind that these alleged updates haven’t been confirmed yet, and they may or may not happen.
Another thing that will be detailed in due course is the engine family. It is likely that additional units will join the lineup. Some say they will be partially electrified, maybe with 48-volt systems and/or plug-in hybrids. This supposed information should be taken with a grain of salt for now too. The SQ8 and RS Q8 will still top the family, and the latter will be positioned as a more affordable alternative to the Lamborghini Urus, with which it shares many nuts and bolts. It’s still unknown whether the performance-oriented versions will get any upgrades beneath the skin. Chances are this will remain a well-preserved secret until the unveiling takes place.
