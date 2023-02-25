Facelifted Audi Q8 Reportedly Due Next Year, BMW's X6 Can't Wait To Wrestle It

Currently in its fifth year, the Audi Q8 is bound to be refreshed at some point. The rumor mill speaks about a possible 2024 unveiling, with the U.S.-spec probably making its way to dealers nationwide as a 2025 model, taking on its two main rivals in the segment, the BMW X6 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe.
Retaining the same construction beneath the slightly updated skin, as this is a facelift and not a new iteration, the 2025 Audi Q8 will share many nuts and bolts with its more practical sibling, the Q7, and the Volkswagen Touareg. Porsche’s Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, Lamborghini’s Urus, and Bentley’s Bentayga are all based on the VW Group’s MLB Evo platform too, which is so versatile that it is also the foundation stone of the four-ring brand’s sedans, and other vehicles.
Depending on the market, the current Q8 is available with gasoline engines, offered next to a plug-in hybrid. Those living on the right side of the pond can order it with diesel power too, and when it comes to the mid-cycle refresh of the crossover coupe, we wouldn’t expect any major surprises in the drivetrain department.
The SQ5 was also spied testing, and it will likely retain the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of its predecessor, where is develops 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. The next best thing to the RS Q8 takes a little over four seconds to hit sixty miles per hour from a standstill, and can keep pushing up to 155 mph (250 kph). Audi’s RS Q8 will still sit at the top of the range, as a more affordable and less punchy alternative to the Lamborghini Urus. Taking 3.7 seconds to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph), the current one has 591 hp (600 ps/441 kW) on tap, and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm).
Visually, look for the typical changes at both ends, with new front and rear bumpers, head- and taillights, and probably additional wheel options. On the inside, it will retain the three displays, with the third one used to control the HVAC system, and the other two being the infotainment system and digital gauges. These ones might feature new software, and besides that, they might get some other minor updates.
Wearing black lipstick, new main clusters on each side of the grille, and a more aggressive bumper, as well as a sportier diffuser, and more modern taillights out back, and riding on big wheels, the pictured one has shed its artificial skin in the digital world. Kelsonik was responsible for the pixel rearranging process behind the facelifted Q8, which looks more mature in a side-by-side comparison. Whether it will indeed look like this is anyone’s guess, though we will eventually find out once the camouflage on the spied prototypes becomes thinner. Hit the comments area down below and tell us if you like this look.
Depending on the market, the current Q8 is available with gasoline engines, offered next to a plug-in hybrid. Those living on the right side of the pond can order it with diesel power too, and when it comes to the mid-cycle refresh of the crossover coupe, we wouldn’t expect any major surprises in the drivetrain department.
The SQ5 was also spied testing, and it will likely retain the bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of its predecessor, where is develops 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of torque. The next best thing to the RS Q8 takes a little over four seconds to hit sixty miles per hour from a standstill, and can keep pushing up to 155 mph (250 kph). Audi’s RS Q8 will still sit at the top of the range, as a more affordable and less punchy alternative to the Lamborghini Urus. Taking 3.7 seconds to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph), the current one has 591 hp (600 ps/441 kW) on tap, and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm).
Visually, look for the typical changes at both ends, with new front and rear bumpers, head- and taillights, and probably additional wheel options. On the inside, it will retain the three displays, with the third one used to control the HVAC system, and the other two being the infotainment system and digital gauges. These ones might feature new software, and besides that, they might get some other minor updates.
Wearing black lipstick, new main clusters on each side of the grille, and a more aggressive bumper, as well as a sportier diffuser, and more modern taillights out back, and riding on big wheels, the pictured one has shed its artificial skin in the digital world. Kelsonik was responsible for the pixel rearranging process behind the facelifted Q8, which looks more mature in a side-by-side comparison. Whether it will indeed look like this is anyone’s guess, though we will eventually find out once the camouflage on the spied prototypes becomes thinner. Hit the comments area down below and tell us if you like this look.