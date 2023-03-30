Admire the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto in Breathtaking Paint Colors

No matter if you are a Lamborghini fan or not, hearing about a new top-of-the-line V12-powered machine wearing the raging bull logo is going to at least make you curious. Many of us had at least one Lamborghini that made a lasting impression during our childhood or even got the honorable role of becoming something to dream of.
Poster-worthy cars are rare these days. Everyone talks about crossovers, SUVs, electrification, batteries, electrolysis, and so on. Yes, progress is exciting no matter what final shape it takes, but a brand-new Lamborghini will never be boring or unworthy of our attention.
The 1,001-hp plug-in hybrid Revuelto is certainly an eye-catching thing, but it’s also friendly with the environment for a short amount of time. The battery is rather small and the EV-only mode doesn’t take you very far, but the technology packed in this hypercar is proof that electrification doesn’t have to be only about ditching the internal combustion engine – yet.
If you asked me, I would say that the Revuelto is a much-needed step forward in this vehicle category, and, more importantly, it puts Lamborghini’s arch nemesis – Ferrari – on high alert. This kind of competition is healthy and it will only result in better, more exhilarating hypercars for us to admire, dream of, or even buy at some point.
But enough of that! Now’s the time to go on a deeper dive with the Revuelto and see it finished in a couple of intriguing paint colors that can certainly create a long-lasting impression and give us a chance at discovering how cool this magnificent machine can look and easily transform when the exterior is finished in different colors. Beauty is certainly in the eye of the beholder and we may relate differently to this V12-powered monster, but that's a great thing because the hypercar can be tailored to any taste. Just make sure to have the money for the Ad Personam program!
Now, onto these new colors! The bright orange Arancio Apodis paint color we saw on the launch model may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but these other options shown in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy might just do it.
In any case, let’s just enjoy these cool new paint colors. Many shiny and reflective ones seem to do a great job at complimenting the hypercar’s silhouette like a bright yellow which might be the Giallo Clarus and a clear white that may be named Bianco Siderale.
But the one that attracted our attention is a matte black that might be the Nero Nemesis Ad Personam option. It truly makes the Revuelto look like a vehicle that will shatter records and put in the corner of shame everything else that’s on the road.
Don’t hesitate to look at the entire photo gallery and tell us what you think about these paint color options. We would love to hear which one’s your favorite out of the bunch!
