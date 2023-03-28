2024 Lamborghini LB744 Spied One Last Time With Camo Before March 29th Unveiling

The Aventador-succeeding LB744 will debut on March 29th at 19:00 CEST with a plug-in hybrid V12 setup. Recently spied testing at the Lamborghini factory, the most powerful supercar from Sant’Agata Bolognese is more of an evolution rather than a stylistic revolution.
From the Aventador-like footprint to the Sian-inspired front end, there’s plenty to like about Lamborghini’s next-generation supercar. Pictured with multi-spoke wheels framing carbon-ceramic brakes, the prototype also boasts a pair of Ferrari-inspired flying buttresses.
The 599 GTB Fiorano is widely considered to have changed automotive design with its flying buttresses. Designer Jason Castriota originally added said elements to give the front-engined gran turismo a fastback profile by removing the visual weight from the car’s rear end.
Aerodynamicist Luca Caldirola worked its magic with a scale model of the 599 GTB Fiorano in the wind tunnel, discovering that said buttresses create a vortex over the rear deck lid, thus generating downforce without drag. Speaking of aero trickery, the air brake out back is there to create extra downforce while braking and cornering.
Lamborghini started teasing its first plug-in hybrid production model at the beginning of March 2023 under the LB744 internal codename rather than its actual name. A 6.5-liter V12 of the naturally-aspirated variety serves as the beating heart of this raging bull, a different 6.5-liter V12 from the L539 of the Aventador and Sian.
Rotated 180 degrees compared to its predecessor, this lump makes 813 horsepower (825 ps) and 535 pound-feet (725 Nm) of torque. Codenamed L545, this engine redlines at a glorious 9,500 revolutions per minute.
Confirmed with a 12.6:1 compression ratio as opposed to 11.8:1 for the Aventador Ultimae, the free-breathing lump drives the rear wheels exclusively. The front axle is where you’ll find a pair of electric motors. A third electric motor is positioned just above the eight-speed transaxle, which is a dual-clutch unit rather than the Aventador’s jerky seven-speed automated manual.
All three supply power depending on the selected drive mode and driving conditions. Peak output is a Bugatti Veyron-matching 1,001 horsepower (1,015 ps). The front electric motors generate up to 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) each according to the Italian automaker.
Electric drive to the rear axle is activated on demand, whereas the front electric motors generate 177 horsepower (180 ps) in the Citta mode. Indeed, the Lamborghini LB744 is a front-wheel-drive affair in this particular setting. The high-voltage battery, which boasts 3.8 kWh, is neatly hidden by the wide center tunnel.
Lamborghini promises 30 percent lower carbon dioxide emissions compared to the Aventador Ultimae. Reverse is provided by the front-mounted electric motors, and in low-grip conditions, the rear motor will also fire up.
The LB744 is built around an aeronautics-inspired monocoque that Lamborghini calls monofuselage. It combines a multi-technology carbon fiber monocoque and a front structure made from forged composites, a.k.a. short carbon fibers soaked in resins. The monofuselage is 10 percent lighter than the Aventador’s chassis, as well as 25 percent stiffer for superior dynamic capabilities.
On that note, should Ferrari's SF90 series be afraid of the newcomer from Sant'Agata Bolognese?
The 599 GTB Fiorano is widely considered to have changed automotive design with its flying buttresses. Designer Jason Castriota originally added said elements to give the front-engined gran turismo a fastback profile by removing the visual weight from the car’s rear end.
Aerodynamicist Luca Caldirola worked its magic with a scale model of the 599 GTB Fiorano in the wind tunnel, discovering that said buttresses create a vortex over the rear deck lid, thus generating downforce without drag. Speaking of aero trickery, the air brake out back is there to create extra downforce while braking and cornering.
Lamborghini started teasing its first plug-in hybrid production model at the beginning of March 2023 under the LB744 internal codename rather than its actual name. A 6.5-liter V12 of the naturally-aspirated variety serves as the beating heart of this raging bull, a different 6.5-liter V12 from the L539 of the Aventador and Sian.
Rotated 180 degrees compared to its predecessor, this lump makes 813 horsepower (825 ps) and 535 pound-feet (725 Nm) of torque. Codenamed L545, this engine redlines at a glorious 9,500 revolutions per minute.
Confirmed with a 12.6:1 compression ratio as opposed to 11.8:1 for the Aventador Ultimae, the free-breathing lump drives the rear wheels exclusively. The front axle is where you’ll find a pair of electric motors. A third electric motor is positioned just above the eight-speed transaxle, which is a dual-clutch unit rather than the Aventador’s jerky seven-speed automated manual.
All three supply power depending on the selected drive mode and driving conditions. Peak output is a Bugatti Veyron-matching 1,001 horsepower (1,015 ps). The front electric motors generate up to 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) each according to the Italian automaker.
Electric drive to the rear axle is activated on demand, whereas the front electric motors generate 177 horsepower (180 ps) in the Citta mode. Indeed, the Lamborghini LB744 is a front-wheel-drive affair in this particular setting. The high-voltage battery, which boasts 3.8 kWh, is neatly hidden by the wide center tunnel.
Lamborghini promises 30 percent lower carbon dioxide emissions compared to the Aventador Ultimae. Reverse is provided by the front-mounted electric motors, and in low-grip conditions, the rear motor will also fire up.
The LB744 is built around an aeronautics-inspired monocoque that Lamborghini calls monofuselage. It combines a multi-technology carbon fiber monocoque and a front structure made from forged composites, a.k.a. short carbon fibers soaked in resins. The monofuselage is 10 percent lighter than the Aventador’s chassis, as well as 25 percent stiffer for superior dynamic capabilities.
On that note, should Ferrari's SF90 series be afraid of the newcomer from Sant'Agata Bolognese?