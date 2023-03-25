The First Lamborghini Countach LP500S Was a Rockstar's Piston Addiction; Now It's $785k

The 1982 Geneva Motors Show introduced an updated version of the savage Lamborghini Countach. The new raging bull sported a bigger, more powerful engine, improved performance, and a modified interior. But the craze was left intact, although under a new name, the LP500S.
That same year, in an unrelated series of events, the heavy metal band Quiet Riot recorded their (perhaps) greatest song, Metal Health. The hit's main riff is a remake of an older track from the Tony and Carlos Cavazo brothers' band Snow. The younger Carlos would join Quiet Riot in '82 and co-author Metal Health.
Ironically, the two occurrences would meet under the same umbrella in 1985 when the show car and the showman met each other on Robertson Boulevard. The car was for sale, and the rockstar was in for it. As the lyrics of his famous song go, "I want it louder/More power/I'm gonna rock it till it strikes the hour," and the new Countach variant was the perfect tool.
Three hundred twenty-one units of the 500S Lambo were assembled over three years; Cavazo's example is the first one. It was also the fastest Lamborghini to date. The new 4.8-liter V12 would propel the wedge-shaped supercar to 186 mph (300 kph) – with a skilled driver behind the wheel.
Its famous six-string razor owner drove the car regularly between 1985 and 2000, putting most of the 41k miles on the odometer (66,000 kilometers). To comply with California's emissions regulations, the twin-choke Weber carbs were discarded in favor of a more efficient (read "environmentally friendly") electronic fuel injection system.
It was the only modification to the Longitudinale Posteriore (Longitudinal Rear) 500S powerplant. The alteration didn't chip the aura of the roaring V12 that peaks at 7,500 RPM – when the power output reads 375 hp (380 PS).
The clutch pedal is widely regarded as one of Countach's most user-unfriendly attributes, alongside poor visibility and uncomfortable seats. Pretty much a perfect match for the savage head-banging longtime owner rockstar.
The LP500S came about as a retaliation against Ferrari's famous 512 Berlinetta Boxer – a magnificent machine by all means – and as a successor for the primordial supercar, Lamborghini's own Miura. The five-liter flat-twelve engine in the Ferrari was faster than Countach's four-liter V12, and something had to be done.
Following its retirement into storage, chassis ZA9C00500 CLA12.472 didn't see much road life, and it accumulated some barn-find-like patina (see the gallery). The car spent two full decades in seclusion in Van Nuys, California.
The car has undergone a restoration and then found a new owner, thus parting ways with its famous glam-metal guitar-wielding driver and proprietor. The vehicle is again offered for sale, and the asking price of $785,000 would put it among the highest-valued Countach models ever.
EFI. The car is now at its fourth owner – the original buyer bought the car new and imported it to the States, where the axe grinder musician bought it.
Two more lucky people enjoyed this extra-special Countach after the Quiet Rioter. The next caretaker should consider a restoration to put the car back on the road. Back in the 80s, a new LP500S would set a buyer back some $102,000 – about $318k In today's bills.
This particular one, though, is over twice that number, and if you look closely, you'll notice a striking feature. The first of the LP500S production run is missing one of Countach's most emblematic elements: its rear wing. The add-on is still intact; it was just unmounted, but it will be sold with the car.
private sale. Notably, this car has the LP400S-style magnesium Campagnolo wheels – a feature retained by only the first 20 or so LP500S examples. The other 300 supercars bearing the "5S/500S/5000S" badge on the back came with aluminum-alloy OZ wheels.
About that somewhat confusing tail panel inscription – the Countach was marketed as 500S or 5000S. Still, a few early cars had the 5S decal at the rear. While it wasn't an accurate reflection of its engine size, it matched the Ferrari adversary's claim. The "5" in "512" stood for engine displacement (five liters), and Lamborghini simply could not bid lower.
