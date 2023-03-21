Lamborghini Aventador's Successor Due in a Few Days With 180-HP City Mode

Lamborghini has just dropped the third piece of the Aventador’s successor puzzle, speaking of some of the things that make it a great driving machine. Codenamed the LB744, the supercar will be unveiled in a few days, and it promises to be better overall than the model it replaces.
Based on an ultra-lightweight carbon fiber structure that is 10% lighter than that of the Aventador, it has 25% increased torsional stiffness, which makes it a peach (in theory for now) on twisty roads. The active aerodynamics make it 61% more efficient, and they increase the downforce by 66% compared to the Aventador Ultimae. The car has semi-active wishbones controlled by a system that was specially designed for the LB744 that manages vertical force exchanges, adapting the dynamics in real time.
Carbon ceramic brakes will be on deck, with bigger discs, and thanks to the e-axle, the model features electric torque vectoring, thus inaugurating the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo 2.0. By distributing the thrust optimally to each corner, and working in concert with the four-wheel steering, this system further improves its stability during the apex-feeding sessions. The Sant’Agata Bolognese automaker says that the new torque vectoring system only intervenes on the brakes when it is strictly necessary, which leads to “a more natural driving style.” Helping the car stop, besides the uprated brakes, will be the e-axle and rear electric motor, transferring the energy back to the battery pack.
Three new driving modes will be on deck. These are called the Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance, and they will work together with Citta (City), Strada, Sport, and Corsa. Drivers will be able to select the desired driving mode by operating the two switches on the steering wheel, and in total, the LB744 has 13 dynamic settings. Citta is obviously for urban driving. It limits the power to only 180 ps (177 hp/132 kW), and it is a zero-emission mode. When the battery is depleted, drivers can plug it in, or simply use the V12 to recharge it in just a few minutes. Strada brings up to 886 ps (874 hp/652 kW) of power, and in Sport, you're looking at 907 ps (894 hp/667 kW). Corsa is where the 1,015 ps (1,001 hp/747 kW) output is fully unleashed, and those holding the wheel can also deactivate the traction control.
Powering Lambo’s upcoming flagship supercar is a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 that works in conjunction with three electric motors. Two of them were mounted at the front and each drives one wheel, and the third one sits above the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The battery was housed inside the transmission tunnel. Details surrounding the performance of the LB744, as well as its name, will be announced shortly.
