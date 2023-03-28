Certain Porsche Taycan EVs Recalled Over Malfunctioning Seatbelt Warning System

Porsche’s first series-production electric vehicle has been recalled to remedy a noncompliance condition. More specifically, the seatbelt warning system doesn’t comply with federal motor vehicle safety standard 208.
The German automaker learned during an internal check that certain instrument clusters do not perform as intended. Further testing revealed that the initial seatbelt warning function does not display as intended due to iffy coding. The suspect software was uploaded to the instrument clusters of Porsche Taycan vehicles built to American, Canadian, and Puerto Rican specifications.
Even though the seatbelt warning icon turns on until the passenger buckles up, the legally mandated warning sound isn’t audible. Porsche is not aware of customer complaints or warranty records related to this problem.
130 examples of the all-electric Taycan are called back stateside, vehicles built for the 2020 through 2023 model years. Build dates range between November 12th, 2019 for the Taycan Turbo to December 20th, 2022 for the base variant. The Taycan 4S and Turbo S are called back as well, plus a handful of Cross Turismo vehicles. Cross Turismo is Porsche’s way of saying jacked-up shooting brake. Its more dynamic twin is appropriately dubbed Sport Turismo because it sits a bit lower to the ground.
As expected, Porsche dealers will install new instrument cluster software in said vehicles to remedy this problem. Owner notifications are due no later than May 16th as per the report attached below. In the meantime, owners can run the vehicle identification number on the NHTSA’s VIN look-up tool to check if their vehicles are called back.
An E-segment car, the Taycan rolled out in 2019 as a 2020 model to mixed reception because purists don’t like zero-emission vehicles. The joke’s on them because all versions of the Taycan drive exactly as you’d expect from a Porsche, and the Taycan is pretty clever as well.
Rather than a 400-volt electrical system, the first series-production EV from the Stuttgart-based automaker is rocking an 800-volt setup compatible with 400-volt stations. It also has charging ports on both the driver and passenger side. Two battery choices are offered, which feature gross ratings of 79.2 and 93.4 kilowatt hours.
Another highlight of the Taycan is the rear axle-mounted transmission, a two-speed unit geared for acceleration in first and efficiency in second. Supplied by ZF, this gearbox is programmed to upshift at 43 miles per hour (70 kilometers per hour) in ideal driving conditions.
Over in the United States, the Taycan’s lineup kicks off at $86,700 sans taxes and optional extras. The most affordable Cross Turismo is $97,700. Those in the market for the Sport Turismo need to shell out $136k.
The most powerful and torquiest Taycan of the bunch is the Turbo S, available in both sedan and Cross Turismo flavors. Their starting prices in the United States market are $187,400 and $190,000 sans freight, respectively.
Even though the seatbelt warning icon turns on until the passenger buckles up, the legally mandated warning sound isn’t audible. Porsche is not aware of customer complaints or warranty records related to this problem.
130 examples of the all-electric Taycan are called back stateside, vehicles built for the 2020 through 2023 model years. Build dates range between November 12th, 2019 for the Taycan Turbo to December 20th, 2022 for the base variant. The Taycan 4S and Turbo S are called back as well, plus a handful of Cross Turismo vehicles. Cross Turismo is Porsche’s way of saying jacked-up shooting brake. Its more dynamic twin is appropriately dubbed Sport Turismo because it sits a bit lower to the ground.
As expected, Porsche dealers will install new instrument cluster software in said vehicles to remedy this problem. Owner notifications are due no later than May 16th as per the report attached below. In the meantime, owners can run the vehicle identification number on the NHTSA’s VIN look-up tool to check if their vehicles are called back.
An E-segment car, the Taycan rolled out in 2019 as a 2020 model to mixed reception because purists don’t like zero-emission vehicles. The joke’s on them because all versions of the Taycan drive exactly as you’d expect from a Porsche, and the Taycan is pretty clever as well.
Rather than a 400-volt electrical system, the first series-production EV from the Stuttgart-based automaker is rocking an 800-volt setup compatible with 400-volt stations. It also has charging ports on both the driver and passenger side. Two battery choices are offered, which feature gross ratings of 79.2 and 93.4 kilowatt hours.
Another highlight of the Taycan is the rear axle-mounted transmission, a two-speed unit geared for acceleration in first and efficiency in second. Supplied by ZF, this gearbox is programmed to upshift at 43 miles per hour (70 kilometers per hour) in ideal driving conditions.
Over in the United States, the Taycan’s lineup kicks off at $86,700 sans taxes and optional extras. The most affordable Cross Turismo is $97,700. Those in the market for the Sport Turismo need to shell out $136k.
The most powerful and torquiest Taycan of the bunch is the Turbo S, available in both sedan and Cross Turismo flavors. Their starting prices in the United States market are $187,400 and $190,000 sans freight, respectively.