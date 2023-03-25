Vagabund Moto's Porsche 924 Safari Special Flaunts Go-Anywhere Vehicle Attitude

World-renowned custom shop Vagabund Moto has made a name for itself building ambitious one-off motorcycles, but their portfolio of modified or restored vehicles also includes a few impressive custom car projects, the latest of which is this one-off Porsche 924 Safari Special built in collaboration with NINE ELEVEN Outlaw.
The Graz, Austria-based team has created its own path in the industry rather than following the crowds, and every custom vehicle the outfit presented was as spectacular as the previous one, if not even more so.
Inspired by the East African Safari rally, and more specifically by the Porsche 911 with the iconic 1978 Martini livery, we’ve seen increased popularity of the so-called “Safari Build.” And though the Porsche 911 seems to be the preferred platform for this kind of project, the Porsche 924 serves just as well.
Initially planned to be introduced as a Volkswagen sports car, the Porsche 924 ended up being launched as an entry-level model to replace the Porsche 914. Though it was criticized for its rather simple design and VW/Audi engine, it also received lots of praise for its aerodynamics, near-perfect weight distribution, and handling prowess.
This unique Porsche 924 Safari Special introduced by Vagabund Moto is the perfect classic sports car with an off-road vehicle attitude. It is the result of the Austrian’s outfit collaboration with fellow compatriots NINE ELEVEN Outlaw and DakarGarage.
In order to get the front-engined V8-powered donor car ready to hit the dirt track, the team integrated a range of cosmetic and mechanic modifications and upgrades, including a suspension lift kit, a perforated skid plate, and blacked-out steel wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires.
The car was also equipped with a HELLA Rallye light setup, and a roof rack has been added up top to carry a spare tire and a crushproof Pelican gear case.
Exterior cosmetic modifications include a largely monochrome livery with an almost pearl finish. Red and gray accents can be spotted on the side body panels, along with white script and Vagabund Moto’s logos.
The Porsche’s interior was also treated to some modifications, as it now features a three-arm Sparco steering wheel coupled with a short-throw shifter. A Terratrip rally computer is also part of the package. In terms of styling, it is mainly black except for the checkered upholstery.
Vagabund Moto is no stranger to Safari builds, as last year, they also offered a conversion kit that could turn all generations and variants of the Porsche 924 S and Porsche 944 into off-road-capable machines. Including a plethora of off-road-focused upgrades similar to the ones seen on the Porsche 924 Safari Special, the conversion kit was also introduced in collaboration with NINE ELEVEN Outlaw.
Granted, this Vagabund Moto Porsche 924 Safari Special may not be the most transformative Porsche-based off-road build you’ve seen, but it looks great and does have all the necessary upgrades to serve as a go-anywhere ride.
