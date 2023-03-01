BMW's CE 04 Vagabund Concept Is a Modern Take on the Two-Wheeler, Focuses on Practicality

When we think of a customized BMW two-wheeler, chances are the R 18 and R nineT pop into our minds. The brand’s customizing scene centers on creativity, exceptional craftsmanship, and implementing modern ideas. However, as motorcycle manufacturers are integrating their vision of future mobility in their vehicles, BMW wanted to showcase a different custom project: the CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept.
As its name suggests, this project is based on the BMW CE 04, the brand’s futuristic, all-electric scooter. The concept was developed in a collaboration between BMW Motorrad Austria in Salzburg and Vagabund Moto GmbH in Graz.
Paul Brauchart, the founder and managing director of Vagabund Moto GmbH, explained the philosophy behind the custom two-wheeler. As each manufacturer sees the future of mobility differently, the company recognized that mobility needs could significantly differ from one person to another. So, Vagabund placed major emphasis on function while keeping aesthetics in mind. As Brauchart said, “We call it drawing on the synergies between functionality and aesthetics in a way that is suitable for everyday use.”
Regarding its looks, the concept was painted in several colors but in a tasteful way. It boasts a striking color scheme in black, beige, white, and dark green. As you’d expect, its design is modern, and its styling suggests it’s targeted toward the youth. For instance, you’ll discover a friendly smiley face on the front wheel hub and on the glass of the indicator lights.
Its technical specs have remained the same as in the standard CE 04. As the e-scooter is meant for urban mobility, don’t expect crazy performance. The EV outputs a maximum of 31 kW (42 hp) and can take you up to 50 kph (31 mph) in 2.6 seconds.
According to real-world tests, you’ll have a decent amount of range, 130 km (81 miles). The charging time is pretty good, too - it’ll take 65 minutes to juice the battery from 0% to 80%. You can also opt for a fast charger if that’s not enough.
Even though it’s targeted toward young people that want to ride in an urban environment, Vagabund and BMW still wanted it to be suitable for every type of customer, or at least those looking for a fresh, modern design that hints toward sportiness.
One way scooters stand out regarding practicality compared to most motorcycles is via storage space. The CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept delivers in this sense – to supplement the standard storage space, the e-scooter was fitted with a functional top case. Furthermore, weirdly enough, it comes with a surfboard with a transport system in the vehicle. Although many customers cannot access a surfing spot, BMW explains this detail: “The surfboard isn’t just a piece of sports equipment: it’s also a metaphor for a sustainable urban lifestyle.”
Style meets function in the CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept, and I like the direction the German manufacturer is heading toward regarding urban mobility. It would be nice to see a similar concept only for one of BMW’s motorcycles.
