BMW Motorrad Once Again Achieved Record-Breaking Yearly Sales, Surprises Planned for 2023

BMW Motorrad is the motorcycle brand of BMW, dating back to 1923. The company just announced its result for 2022 and achieved record-breaking numbers. Let's see how it performed and what plans it has for this year.
BMW Motorrad has kept first place in the global premium motorcycle and scooter segment. It registered the highest sales in its corporate history – 202,895 motorcycles and scooters were delivered to customers in 2022; that's a 4.4% increase compared to the previous year.
Certain vehicles helped the brand achieve this feat - for instance, one of the most popular models last year was the R 1250 GS, along with the R 1250 GS Adventure. A combined total of about 60,000 units were sold, significantly contributing around 29.6% of all sales.
BMW Motorrad's sports segment also enjoyed success, specifically the sports 4-cylinder models. The crown went to the S 1000 RR, as more than 10,000 customers opted for this beast last year. Combined with the S 1000 XR, the S 1000 R, and the M 1000 RR, almost 23,500 units were delivered to customers across the globe.
Another significant contribution to last year's record sales came from the single-cylinder G 310 R and G 310 GS models – the all-rounder two-wheelers remain a permanent fixture in BMW Motorrad's line-up, with over 24,000 motorcycles sold in 2022.
But where was BMW Motorrad the most successful? It doesn't come as a surprise that Germany remained the largest single market for the brand in 2022, with 24,129 motorcycles and scooters sold. The second place was taken by France, with a record number of 21,233 vehicles delivered to enthusiasts, a 6,7% increase compared to 2021.
The company also registered record sales in other regions – the best results were achieved in Asia, with a total of 46,332 units sold, 7.45% more than the previous year. 15,404 units were sold in China (7.7% growth compared to 2021) and 7,282 units in India (an impressive 40.3% increase).
Part of the brand's growth came from the Americas – 20,295 units were delivered to North America, of which 17,690 went to the United States. The Latin American markets enjoyed a 17.2% rise to 25,480 units. The most successful market was Brazil, with a record 13,051 vehicles sold.
As you've probably noticed, electrification is the main trend in the automotive industry. The phenomenon has also made its way into the motorcycle segment, with numerous EV manufacturers popping up worldwide. Established brands such as BMW Motorrad must keep up with these trends in order to remain relevant.
And BMW did deliver – last year, it launched the innovative CE 04 e-scooter, signaling it's ready to delve into the EV world. Sales amounted to almost 5,000 units, not bad for the year of the market launch. However, that's the only two-wheeled all-electric vehicle available for now. Given that BMW holds first place in the global premium motorcycle and scooter segment, it's normal to have increased expectations from the brand.
While the CE 04 is a move in the right direction for BMW Motorrad, the opportunities are endless. The e-scooter seems to be targeted for urban use, although its design and build allow it to be taken on the highway. But how about the customers that want a zero-emission vehicle that doesn't sacrifice high performance? I'm talking about a full-on electric motorcycle – for now, customers might have to look elsewhere, at newer brands such as Zero Motorcycles or Energica.
Admittedly, the e-motorcycle market is still in its early phases, but we'll probably see it steadily increase in the near future. BMW undoubtedly has all the proper resources to create its e-motorcycle, and one might be in development as we speak. This year could be the right moment to awe its customers with a groundbreaking EV.
BMW Motorrad will celebrate its 100th anniversary this year, and the company announced it's looking forward to presenting surprises for its customers, with events such as BMW Motorrad Days and new models planned.
