2023 BMW R 1250 R Unveiled With New Tech to Match Fresh Look for Roadster Legacy

BMW Motorrad has unveiled its latest roadster model, the R 1250 R, which is a motorcycle made for purists and fitted with the company's two-cylinder boxer motor. The updated bike comes with a fresh look, and a Euro 5 engine, along with more technology than ever.
Among the additions is a new adaptive LED headlight, which integrates a cornering function for maximum visibility on two wheels, while also featuring a cool design. Its adaptive version is optional, but the standard headlight is a full LED unit with daytime running lights.
The R 1250 R's new headlight sits in front of an upside-down front suspension finished in gold, which is installed on a matte silver frame and fork. The brake lines are braided steel ones, instead of conventional rubber, and the turn signals are slim units with LEDs.
If you raise your eyes just a bit, you will notice the updated TFT full-color display, which allows the rider to see key riding information, as well as connectivity options. As we already mentioned, the 2023 BMW R 1250 R comes with more tech than ever before, so you even have Dynamic Traction Control as standard, as well as an all-new ECO mode.
The new BMW R 1250 R can be had with two USB sockets as standard, as well as the Intelligent Emergency Call system. Riders can order things like seat heating, heated grips, and even pillion seat heating that is independent of the rider's seat.
Those who want to individually configure riding modes must get the Riding Modes Pro optional equipment, which even includes a special mode to prevent unstable riding conditions due to excessive brake slip at the rear wheel.
Just like many other motorcycles these days, ABS is standard, and BMW has developed Integral ABS Pro, along with Dynamic Brake Control for its R 1250 R, and these are standard as well. The idea with those systems is to provide the most support during emergency braking maneuvers, including preventing unintentional throttle activation (the so-called whiskey throttle).
The engine remains a two-cylinder boxer that provides 136 horsepower (100 kW), and it has BMW ShiftCam technology, which is variable valve timing and valve lift on the intake side. If you want a simple explanation for it, you can see it as Vanos and Valvetronic, but for motorcycles.
For an even simpler explanation, its goal is to provide a smooth power delivery, as well as quiet running with the lowest possible emissions across the entire engine speed range. Regardless, you should know that it has a peak torque of 143 Nm (ca. 105 lb.-ft.) at 6,250 rpm, while peak output is attained at 7,250 rpm.
The rear of the motorcycle has been modified, as the model can be ordered with or without a pillion seat. There are also special versions, like a Sport model with a racing blue body and a white frame or a Triple Black model that comes with a gray frame and a Blackstorm Metallic body color. We'd get one with a white base and the BMW Motorrad livery on it, as seen in the video presentation and the photo gallery.
The R 1250 R's new headlight sits in front of an upside-down front suspension finished in gold, which is installed on a matte silver frame and fork. The brake lines are braided steel ones, instead of conventional rubber, and the turn signals are slim units with LEDs.
If you raise your eyes just a bit, you will notice the updated TFT full-color display, which allows the rider to see key riding information, as well as connectivity options. As we already mentioned, the 2023 BMW R 1250 R comes with more tech than ever before, so you even have Dynamic Traction Control as standard, as well as an all-new ECO mode.
The new BMW R 1250 R can be had with two USB sockets as standard, as well as the Intelligent Emergency Call system. Riders can order things like seat heating, heated grips, and even pillion seat heating that is independent of the rider's seat.
Those who want to individually configure riding modes must get the Riding Modes Pro optional equipment, which even includes a special mode to prevent unstable riding conditions due to excessive brake slip at the rear wheel.
Just like many other motorcycles these days, ABS is standard, and BMW has developed Integral ABS Pro, along with Dynamic Brake Control for its R 1250 R, and these are standard as well. The idea with those systems is to provide the most support during emergency braking maneuvers, including preventing unintentional throttle activation (the so-called whiskey throttle).
The engine remains a two-cylinder boxer that provides 136 horsepower (100 kW), and it has BMW ShiftCam technology, which is variable valve timing and valve lift on the intake side. If you want a simple explanation for it, you can see it as Vanos and Valvetronic, but for motorcycles.
For an even simpler explanation, its goal is to provide a smooth power delivery, as well as quiet running with the lowest possible emissions across the entire engine speed range. Regardless, you should know that it has a peak torque of 143 Nm (ca. 105 lb.-ft.) at 6,250 rpm, while peak output is attained at 7,250 rpm.
The rear of the motorcycle has been modified, as the model can be ordered with or without a pillion seat. There are also special versions, like a Sport model with a racing blue body and a white frame or a Triple Black model that comes with a gray frame and a Blackstorm Metallic body color. We'd get one with a white base and the BMW Motorrad livery on it, as seen in the video presentation and the photo gallery.