BMW Motorrad' Urban Collection of Motorcycle Luggage Is Your Perfect Road Trip Companion

Have you been looking for a way to carry your belongings when riding your motorcycle? Look no further! BMW Motorrad has got you covered with its new collection of soft motorcycle luggage solutions that includes tank bags, rear and side bags, and even a backpack.
BMW Motorrad has a long history in the motorcycling world, so it knows best what riders need and wish for in terms of accessories. The new Urban Collection of luggage solutions is an ideal bike complement, suitable for all weather conditions.
The brand already has the Black Collection of luggage solutions to deliver on its promise “For man and machine,” but the new Urban Collection is designed in lighter colors to cater to those who are looking for a more modern touch to their commutes.
The Urban Collection consists of three new tank bags in different sizes and shapes, a 20-liter waterproof backpack with laptop compartment, as well as side and rear bags that feature waterproof main compartments. The latter bags’ volume can be adjusted depending on your needs using compression straps.
They all come with zippered compartments, are equipped with removable waterproof inner bags, and offer plenty of storage space. There is also a key holder, a special compartment for your smartphone, and a mesh compartment for drinking flask. They left nothing out, really!
All these luggage solutions are made with high-quality 100% PA (polyamide or nylon) and feature TPU coating and 100% PES lining (polyester). This makes them durable and easy to maintain. The bags can all be easily and securely attached to bikes thanks to the anti-slip foam padding on the underside and the strap fastening.
But besides the functional part, the bags also look good on and off the bike as they come with a cool design and pleasant light color.
Whether for daily short travels or long-distance tours, the Urban Collection bags can become the perfect companion to cater to your storage needs. Just check all the models out in the gallery below and decide which one is right for you.
The brand already has the Black Collection of luggage solutions to deliver on its promise “For man and machine,” but the new Urban Collection is designed in lighter colors to cater to those who are looking for a more modern touch to their commutes.
The Urban Collection consists of three new tank bags in different sizes and shapes, a 20-liter waterproof backpack with laptop compartment, as well as side and rear bags that feature waterproof main compartments. The latter bags’ volume can be adjusted depending on your needs using compression straps.
They all come with zippered compartments, are equipped with removable waterproof inner bags, and offer plenty of storage space. There is also a key holder, a special compartment for your smartphone, and a mesh compartment for drinking flask. They left nothing out, really!
All these luggage solutions are made with high-quality 100% PA (polyamide or nylon) and feature TPU coating and 100% PES lining (polyester). This makes them durable and easy to maintain. The bags can all be easily and securely attached to bikes thanks to the anti-slip foam padding on the underside and the strap fastening.
But besides the functional part, the bags also look good on and off the bike as they come with a cool design and pleasant light color.
Whether for daily short travels or long-distance tours, the Urban Collection bags can become the perfect companion to cater to your storage needs. Just check all the models out in the gallery below and decide which one is right for you.