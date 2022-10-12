BMW M 1000 R Debuts With Over 200 Horsepower, Makes Life a Ride

BMW Motorrad, the motorcycle division of the German brand, has unveiled its second M Motorsport model, which is the first M Roadster, the M 1000 R. Now, if the definition above is a bit confusing, we will break it down. It is the M version of the S 1000 R, which is a “roadster” motorcycle that was developed on the basis of a super sport bike.
The new BMW M 1000 R comes with a four-cylinder engine with a displacement of 999 cubic centimeters (ca. 60 cui), which provides 205 horsepower at 13,500 rpm, which is 40 horsepower more than the S 1000 R. The latter is the base for this motorcycle, and few have dared to call it underpowered with over 160 horsepower on tap.
To improve acceleration even further, BMW M fitted a shorter secondary gear ratio by replacing the stock 45-teeth sprocket with one that has 47 “teeth”, and the gear ratios for fourth, fifth, and sixth gear are also shorted than the regular S 1000 R. That means that you will yourself closer to the peak torque, of 83 lb (ca. 112 Nm).-ft., at 11,000 rpm, more often than on the S 1000 R.
The power hike was done by installing an optimized intake with variable intake funnels that provide improved flow at high rpm, along with a sport exhaust that comes with a titanium rear silencer. No need to change the latter once you get this bike, as it probably is as loud as legally allowed in the countries where it is sold.
To keep all that power under control as it is sent to the rear wheel through an M Endurance chain, there are four riding modes. The least aggressive is Rain, followed by Road, Dynamic, Race, and Race Pro 1-3. The latter s customizable and can even change settings like Engine Brake and throttle characteristics.
BMW has already installed a shifter with an easily reversible shift pattern, as well as the Shift Assistant Pro, which is meant to help make shifts faster (even without the clutch), both up and down the gears.
For those interested in getting the best start off the line, this bike comes with Launch Control, a Pit Lane Limiter, and a Hill Start Control Pro. The 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration time is estimated at 3.1 seconds, while top speed is 174 mph (280 kph).
Stopping power is provided by M brakes, and the bike comes with M winglets and wind deflectors. The German marque has also integrated a Brake Slide Assist system to help control brake drifting. Do not try to do that on public roads, please.
Despite all these race-oriented elements, the new roadster motorcycle from BMW Motorrad still features a USB charging socket, a 6.5-inch TFT display, an OBD interface with an M GPS Datalogger and Lap trigger, and things like a LED headlamp, keyless ride, tire pressure monitor, electronic cruise control, and even heated grips.
In the U.S. market, the BMW M 1000 R will start at an MSRP of $21,345, plus $695 destination charges. It will be available starting January 2023.
