BMW Stops Short of Selling 200K Motorcycles Last Year, Still an All-Time Record

Despite all the nasty things happening in the world, 2021 proves to have been a very lucrative year in some respects. The motorcycle industry in particular seems to have enjoyed a great deal of success, as reported by its biggest players.
After not long ago, Italian bike maker Ducati announced “a magical year,” with 59,447 motorcycles delivered, almost 20 percent of them Multistrada V4s, it’s time for rival BMW to brag a bit as well.
The Bavarians said this week they too had a hell of a year, their best ever, with a 14.8 percent increase in sales over 2020 to a total of 194.261 two-wheeled machines. Although much larger than what Ducati achieved, BMWs numbers include not only motorcycles, but scooters as well.
Ironically, Italy is one of BMW’s most important markets, with 16,034 units sold and the largest percentage increase of any European country over 2020. In the U.S., which is Ducati’s largest market, BMW sold 16,030 motorcycles and scooters, representing a 32 percent increase over the previous year.
The best selling BMW Motorrad bikes remain the R 1250 GS and GS Adventure, which on their own sold over 60,000 units.
The new arrivals performed great as well. The first M-handled BMW motorcycle, the M 1000 RR, managed to move over 1,000 units, while the four new cruisers from the R 18 range did their part the best they could, considering they’ve entered the market quite late.
For 2022, BMW Motorrad hopes the R 18s, as well as the introduction of the electric CE 04, the K 1600 GT/GTL/B and Grand America will help bring 2021’s numbers even higher.
"I look forward to 2022 with great confidence as we start the year with what is sure to be the strongest product offering ever,” said in a statement Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad.
“We also have a lot planned for the second half of 2022, so our customers and fans are in store for a number of surprises."
