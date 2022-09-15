BMW R 18 Gets Shorter, Lighter Silencers, Akrapovic-Made

There are a lot of companies in the business of making aftermarket hardware for motorcycles, but few are as appreciated by the industry as the Slovenians from Akrapovic. This week, the exhaust systems specialist got into another high-profile collab, this time with the Germans from BMW, which is sure to increase their reach into this market.
The Bavarians’ Motorrad division announced on September 15 that the Harley-Davidson-challenging R 18 cruiser is getting a meaner sound and better breathing, thanks to the new, specially-designed Akrapovic rear silencers.
Needing no additional homologation, “as they have been homologated together with the complete vehicle,” the hardware comes in at 97 mm (3.8 inches) shorter than the stock parts and, tipping the scales at just 8.2 kg (18 pounds) of combined weight, are one kg (2.2 pounds) lighter than the standard bits.
Made of stainless steel and coated in matt black, they perfectly fit the R 18 image and sport the German company’s brand symbol in the center of the end caps. On the sides, the name Akrapovic is clearly visible.
BMW says the silencers have been “optimally tuned to the 1,802 cubic centimeter Big Boxer of the R 18 and make for particularly rich and powerful sound.” Sadly, we have no idea when we’ll get to hear them firsthand, as the Germans do not say when or for how much the silencers will be available.
Together with the new exhaust bits, BMW also announced the availability of the BMW Motorrad Bobber Kit for the bike and the BMW Motorrad Hommage single seat in bobber style.
The BMW R 18 can presently be had starting from $15,890 in no less than eight variants, with the 2023 R 18 being the entry level, and the 2022 R 18 Transcontinental the top of the range, with a sticker reading $25,790.
