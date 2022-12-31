The Energica Eva Ribelle E-Motorcycle Stands Out With an Impressive 250+ Miles of Range

Energica Motor Company has its HQ in Modena, Italy, and it's a subsidiary of CRP Group. Its mission is to "Lead the Charge" toward zero-emission electric mobility by providing pure innovation through its products. It prides itself as "the world's first Italian racing-bred electric motorcycle" manufacturer. It also claims that "all Energica motorcycles enjoy the longest range of any electric motorcycle, particularly at higher speeds."
The Eva Ribelle is the naked version of the Energica EGO+, the company's sport e-motorcycle. It features the same torque, power, and acceleration – the only details that differ are the riding position, top speed, and style. About that, the e-motorcycle boasts an aggressive yet beautiful Italian design.
The bike provides an assertive, upright position for the rider and comes with side panniers, a windshield, and a tank bag – these elements combined will help tackle long-distance rides.
There are two versions for the Eva Ribelle: standard and RS. The latter boasts a revised drivetrain and VCU (Vehicle Control Unit), which offer improved acceleration. The bike is 1,152 mm (45.3 inches) tall (without its mirrors), has a wheelbase of 1,465 mm (56.7 inches), and measures 2,140 mm (84.2 inches) in length and 870 mm (34.2 inches) in width. You'll probably feel its weight at a standstill as it tips the scales at 260 kg (573 lbs.).
electric motorcycle is equipped with the company's improved EMCE (Energica Mavel Co-Engineering), which is an HSM (Hybrid Synchronous Motor). It outputs a peak power of 169 hp (126 kW or 171 ps), and accelerating to 60 mph (96.5 kph) will take 2.8 seconds for the standard Eva Ribelle, while the RS version is 0.2 seconds faster. If you want to push the bike to the limit, be aware that it cannot pass the 125 mph (201 kph) mark.
The upgrade is significant for the new EMCE motor. According to the test carried out by Energica in real-world conditions, the motor offers 5% to 10% more range (depending on your riding style) due to better thermal efficiency and lower weight. So, the e-motorcycle already provides a bunch of range, but it never hurts to have more. Maintenance intervals were also reduced by three to four times.
The motor is connected to a 21.5 kWh max, 18.9 kWh nominal battery, offering an impressive 261 miles (420 km) range. It features an LPR (Long Period Rest) function – if you need to park your ride for longer periods, it automatically balances the batteries. You also have the option of stopping the charge at a certain level.
The e-motorcycle is fitted with qualitative components to match the machine's power – it has a Marzocchi front suspension and a Bitubo rear mono-shock suspension. It also features a Bosch Switchable ABS and Brembo brakes, 330 mm front and 40 mm rear.
The VCU uses a multi-map adaptive energy and power management algorithm to manage the EV. On the higher-end RS version, you'll find a VCU that, as the company says, "implements a dedicated mapping and parameterization to highlight the high-performing and thrilling nature of Energica, developed within the racing world."
You can choose between four riding modes: Urban, Eco, Rain, and Sport. There are also sour regenerative Maps available: Low, Medium, High, or you can turn it off altogether.
By this point, you might be wondering how much the Eva Ribelle costs. Well, as most would expect, the price is definitely on the higher side. The standard version goes for about €29,000 ($30,770), while the RS version is only €1,300 ($1,380) higher.
You also have other extras available for Eva Ribelle. For instance, an Ohlins front and rear suspension will set you back an additional €3,268 ($3,467). Do you want to give your ride a sleek carbon fiber look? You can opt for various cosmetic upgrades such as covers or mudguards. A pair of BST carbon fiber rims will reduce your overall weight but also reduce your budget by €3,908 ($4,146). Lastly, you can choose additional electronic components such as heated handgrips for €276 ($293) or a keyless system for €396 ($422).
