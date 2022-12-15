BMW Celebrates 100 Years of Motorcycles With Special Editions of the R nineT and R 18

The heart of the R nineT 100 Years is an air-cooled flat twin that displaces 1,170 cubic centimeters (make that 71 cubic inches). Good for 109 horsepower at 7,250 revolutions per minute and nearly 86 pound-feet (116 Nm) of torque at 6,000 revolutions per minute, this incredible-looking machine gets going with the help of a claw-shifted six-speed transmission.Dressed in a superb interplay of paint and chrome, the R nineT 100 Years roadster wears black and oxblood on the seat bench. The front wheel cover is painted black with white double lining, and the same motif can also be found on the fuel tank. The intake snorkel and fork tubes are black, and they’re perfectly complemented by the Option 719 Shadow milled head covers, engine housing covers, oil filler plug, and seat holders.Option 719 Shadow II milled hand levers also need to be mentioned, along with Option 719 Shadow II milled pillion footrests, expansion tank covers, and mirrors. Don’t be fooled by the vintage aesthetic, though, because this motorcycle is thoroughly modern where it matters. From heated grips to cruise control and adaptive turning lights, the R nineT 100 Years has it all.Designed specifically for cruising, the R 18 in 100 Years flavor stands out with the help of black paintwork and high-gloss chrome surfaces. The exact designation of the black on the rear axle drive, transmission housing, and engine is Avus Black. Forming the northern part of Bundesautobahn 115, AVUS is a public road in Berlin that was used as a circuit until 1998.Gifted with chrome-finish rear silencers from Akrapovic, the R 18 100 Years takes its mojo from a 1,802-cc (110-ci) boxer. The two-pot engine produces 91 hp at 4,750 rpm and 116 pound-feet (158 Nm) at 3,000 rpm.