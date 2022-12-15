BMW R 18 Edition 01 Is a Bobber Born in Just 90 Hours, One Can’t Tell

Back at the end of November, German bike maker BMW Motorrad pulled the wraps off no less than seven customized R 18 cruisers. They were all imagined and executed in Poland, but that was only a taste of what BMW was to reveal on the first day of December.
Ever since last year, BMW has been hosting a customizing contest for its partners. In 2021, we were treated solely to R 18 conversions and this year another eight of them have been made, separate from the ones shown in November. And they’re also joined in 2022 by an extra five custom R nineTs for good measure.
We’ll cover all 13 of them in the coming days, but before we dive into it, we should go through the rules of the competition first. Each team had just three months to come up with a conversion of the chosen bike, with BMW saying “no limits were set on creativity,” and probably no cap on cost either.
We’ll start our coverage with an R 18 called Edition 01 that was put together by a team called ahg Autohandelsgesellschaft mbH Eningen over the course of just 90 hours.
The thing that catches the eye the most with this thing is the rear end, short and stubby, equipped with a bobber kit, and rocking the license plate holder to one side.
Further to the front, a scotch buffalo leather seat captures the attention, and below that there's a custom exhaust system of Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde make and featuring ceramic-coated exhaust manifolds. The engine is covered here and there by black covers.
At the front the onlooker is treated to BMW Beachbar handlebars, a new headlight cover, and BMW-sourced fuel tank accessories.
When all was said and done, the R 18 was covered in a dark green paint on the main body parts. Combined with the black everything else, the brown seat, and the whitewall tires, the hue seems to have been the right choice.
There is no info on how much the BMW R 18 Edition 01 cost to put together.
We’ll cover all 13 of them in the coming days, but before we dive into it, we should go through the rules of the competition first. Each team had just three months to come up with a conversion of the chosen bike, with BMW saying “no limits were set on creativity,” and probably no cap on cost either.
We’ll start our coverage with an R 18 called Edition 01 that was put together by a team called ahg Autohandelsgesellschaft mbH Eningen over the course of just 90 hours.
The thing that catches the eye the most with this thing is the rear end, short and stubby, equipped with a bobber kit, and rocking the license plate holder to one side.
Further to the front, a scotch buffalo leather seat captures the attention, and below that there's a custom exhaust system of Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde make and featuring ceramic-coated exhaust manifolds. The engine is covered here and there by black covers.
At the front the onlooker is treated to BMW Beachbar handlebars, a new headlight cover, and BMW-sourced fuel tank accessories.
When all was said and done, the R 18 was covered in a dark green paint on the main body parts. Combined with the black everything else, the brown seat, and the whitewall tires, the hue seems to have been the right choice.
There is no info on how much the BMW R 18 Edition 01 cost to put together.