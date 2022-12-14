Long-Roof BMW i5 Spied As the Battery-Electric Alternative to the 2024 5 Series Touring

More on this:

1 New 2024 BMW 5 Series Touring Enters the Scoop Arena, Some Say It Might Come to the U.S.

2 2023 BMW i5 Spied on the Nurburgring While Being Driven Hard, Is Now Closer to Production

3 2024 BMW i5 40 and i5 M60 xDrive Spied Getting off the Truck, Looking Sharp

4 2024 BMW 5 Series Starts Losing Camo, Reveals More of That Pretty Design

5 2024 BMW 5 Series Enters the CGI Blender, Looks Like the Perfect Executive Sedan