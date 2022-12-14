Long-Roof BMW i5 Spied As the Battery-Electric Alternative to the 2024 5 Series Touring

Having popped its scoop cherry at the beginning of the week, the next-generation BMW 5 Series Touring has now returned in a set of more revealing spy shots, equipped with what seem to be the final production lighting units at both ends.
Spotted in Germany by our man with the cam, this prototype, just like the other one that we covered a few days ago, had ‘Electrified Vehicle’ stickers and no visible tailpipes. As a result, we are probably looking at the zero-emission variant, which will be known as the BMW i5.
We know nothing of the powertrain for now, but it will join the regular BMW 5 Series and 5 Series Touring, otherwise expected to launch with various internal combustion units, some of which will be electrified. Topping them all in terms of performance, as well as pricing, will be the full-blown M5, with a possible M5 Touring version said to be in the making too.
Both of them are understood to feature a V8, backed up by an electric motor, shared with the XM. The crossover has 640 hp (650 ps / 478 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque available via the right pedal, and if the latest rumors turn out to be correct, then the two M5s will retain those numbers. Since it will be a bit lighter than its long-roof sibling, the four-door model will also be more agile in a straight line, as well as on twisty roads.
In all likelihood, BMW will lift the curtain for the all-new 5 Series Sedan in the first half of 2023, maybe at the same time or a bit sooner than the 5 Series Touring. The i5 should premiere later, and the lineup will be completed by the introduction of the M variants, either towards the end of next year or in 2024.
