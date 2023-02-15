RoadRunner Pro Seated E-Scooter Unveiled With Motorbike-Like Looks and Performance

E-scooters seem to be on a mission to become rockets on a set of wheels. They are quickly turning into the fastest personal electric vehicles available on the market. And this is made possible by the latest developments in electric speed controllers and high-discharge lithium batteries.
When we first laid eyes on the Emove RoadRunner by Voro Motors, it put a smile on our faces for more than one reason – the dual-motor sit-down scooter looked like a toy motorbike, but was almost as zippy as a real one. Now, the American manufacturer has unveiled an even higher performance version, simply called the Emove RoadRunner Pro, which seems even more similar to an electric motorbike.
Developed based on feedback received from riders, the new Pro version comes with an impressive list of upgrades, which starts with a significant hike in motor power, allowing the e-scooter to hit speeds of over 50 mph (80 kph). Two 2,000W hub motors with five speed modes concealed inside the custom 14-inch wheels take care of that.
Luckily, the Pro e-scooter comes with a set of dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes that give it enough stopping power when you want to come down from that high speed.
For comparison’s sake, the original 2021 RoadRunner was powered by a 350-W hub motor at the front and 500 W at the rear, which combined for a top speed of 34 mph (55 kph).
A bigger battery is next on the list of upgrades. The RoadRunner Pro comes with a removable 60V/30Ah Li-ion battery pack offering a range of up to 50 miles (80 km) per charge. If you plan on going on longer rides, you can double that range with a spare battery, but be warned that it weighs 21 lb (9.5 kg).
e-scoot. The company also built it with riders’ comfort in mind. As such, the RoadRunner Pro also comes with full suspension; besides the dual-crown hydraulic fork in the front, it also has motorcycle-grade dual coilover shocks in the rear, which is a key upgrade over the previous version. Moreover, to ensure the rider’s comfort and wobble-free rides, it is outfitted with a larger stretch saddle wrapped in wear- and heat-resistant material.
The two-wheeler rides on new custom-made 14-inch split-rim wheels shod in 2.75-inch tubeless pneumatic tires, more akin to what we see on automobiles.
The manufacturer forwent the folding handlebars for this model and replaced them with a fixed 31-in (78.7-cm) handlebar for more rigidity, which is something riders will need at high speeds. A 3.5-inch TFT color display was mounted on the handlebars, and it shows key data such as battery status, speedometer, motor temperature, mode, and time.
The electrical system also benefits from a series of upgrades to support the extra power, while the battery and battery management system (BMS) are rated for 120A of discharge current, which is more than enough for the dual motors’ 45A speed controllers.
Finally, the seated scooter tips the scale at 114 lb (51 kg) and admits a maximum load of 330 lb (150 kg).
The Emove RoadRunner Pro can now be pre-ordered on Voro Motors’ website and is priced at $2,895. Deliveries are expected to begin in late March. The company says they were able to keep the cost down by self-developing the e-scooter.
“The RoadRunner Pro is easily a $4,000 scooter, but our ability to develop and produce electric scooters in-house is how we can offer this brand new model at such an insane price,” they explained.
