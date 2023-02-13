Zinc Sports' Venture Is a Two-Wheeler That Blurs the Line Between E-Scooter and E-Bike

Though cars still dominate the daily commute to work, the world is slowly turning to more eco-friendly mobility solutions. Electric scooters and bikes are proving great alternatives for people who want to minimize their impact on the environment.
UK-based e-mobility company Zinc Sports has revealed a new urban mobility product called Venture, which they present as a cross between an electric scooter and an e-bike. The design of the new two-wheeler provides riders the ease of use and practicality of an e-scooter, but also the comfort and reliability of an e-bike.
Venture does look like an electric bike, but the best way to describe it is as a folding sit-down scooter, as it has no pedals. Riders simply mount on the e-scooter’s height-adjustable seat, put their feet on the pegs, and throttle away with no pedaling effort required whatsoever.
“For us, it was important that the Zinc Venture E-scooter has many of the qualities that you would associate with a bike, but in the form of an e-scooter at an accessible price point,” said Chirag Shah, the company’s COO. “We think it will prove popular with those that want to sit down, and it will also benefit couriers and delivery drivers.”
The two-wheeler is 46 inches (1.17 meters) long, stands 39.7 inches (1.01 meters) high, and weighs 38 pounds (17.3 kg). We couldn’t find any information regarding the materials it is built of, but it features anti-slip footplates and easy-grip handles. Its handlebar folds down and reduces the height for easy transportation between rides or for storage.
Relying on a hub-mounted 250W motor, the Venture can reach a top speed of 15.5 mph (25 kph) and can handle inclines of 15% or less. The outfit hasn’t unveiled any details regarding the battery capacity of its Venture e-scooter, but the product’s description on its website mentions a range of up to 15 miles (24.14 km) per charge.
Zinc also guarantees riders will enjoy a smooth ride thanks to the seated scooter’s padded seat with spring suspension and the 14-inch wheels. The thick tires on this scooter/bike mashup, along with the built-in shock absorbers, will also offer greater comfort compared to other e-scooters on the market.
The Venture also features rear and front disc brakes, a small LED display showing speed, range, and mode, front and rear fenders, as well as integrated LED lights for better visibility during night rides.
Zinc Sports does not ship the Venture sit-down scooter to the U.S. for the moment, but riders in the UK and Europe can order one for £500 (about $602 at current exchange rates). Considering its affordability, comfort, and speed rating, it’s a nice addition to the growing e-bike market.
