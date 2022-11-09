The Retro-Styled Neco Dinno 125 Scooter Blends Simplicity and Efficiency for a Good Price

Neco is a Belgian motorcycle and scooter company with a wide range of products to suit most people's needs and desires. The brand has introduced a new scooter in its retro-styled segment named Dinno 125.
Before I tell you more about it, I'd like to point out that Neco decided to make the scooter available to those not looking to spend a fortune. It's sold for an attractive price of €2,300 ($2,314). There's also a moped version that sells for €100 ($100.6) less.
Neco seems to go head-to-head with Vespa, as the Dinno 125 implements retro elements reminiscent of Italian productions. The only part that inspires modernism is the front of the scooter, where you'll find LED headlights and turn signals alongside LED daytime running lights.
Simplicity is key for the Dinno 125 – it's equipped with an air-cooled 4-stroke single-cylinder engine capable of taking you up to 90 kph (56 mph). The engine outputs 8.8 ps or 8.7 hp (6.5 kW) at 7,500 rpm and uses electronic fuel injection, which means that it'll run efficiently and won't gulp gas from the 6.8-liter (1.8-gallon) tank.
The scooter is clearly meant for urban environments. Moreover, its compact size and low dry weight of under 100 kg (220 lbs.) will make navigating city streets easier. You'll come to a halt by using combined braking provided by a front disc and a rear drum on the petite 10-inch wheels.
Even though it's marketed as an affordable scooter, Neco did not sacrifice helpful features for the Dinno 125. It comes with an LCD and analog meter, a serial package holder, and a USB charging port.
If you're from Europe and looking for a straightforward, no-frills, beginner-friendly scooter to go about your daily business in the city, the Dinno 125 might be suitable. It's available in three colors: Blue, Black, and Gray. If you wish to learn more about it, check out Neco's official website.
